Drug Screening Market Worth $19.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162987773

Browse in-depth TOC on "Drug Screening Market"

740 - Tables

62 - Figures

533 - Pages

Drug Screening Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $9.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $19.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% Market Size Available for 2018–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Sample type, Drug Type, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Oral Fluid Testing Key Market Drivers Growing drug and alcohol consumption

Services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2024.

On the basis of product & service segment, the drug screening market is bifurcated into services and products. In 2023, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the drug screening market. Factors such as rising global drug and alcohol consumption, funding schemes for drug testing laboratories, and rising regulatory approvals for drug products & services, and geographic extensions of drug & alcohol testing laboratories.

Analytical instruments are projected to dominate the drug screening products market in 2023, by product.

On the basis of drug screening product, the drug screening market is bifurcated into analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. The analytical instruments are expected to dominate the market in 2023. However, the rapid testing devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its recurring requirement. Analytical instruments for drug screening are further categorized into immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, and breathalyzers. The breathalyzers segment accounted for largest share of the drug screening products market, by analytical instruments.

Urine sample segment is accounted for the largest share of the drug screening market in 2023, by sample type.

On the basis of sample type, drug screening market is bifurcated into urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other samples. In 2024, the urine sample segment is expected to account for the largest share of drug screening market. Urine tests are widely adopted in drug screening tests due to their accuracy in detecting multiple drug classes. Urine tests are also cost-effective and showcase instant results.

By region, North America to dominate the market for drug screening in 2024

In 2024, North America is projected to dominate the market followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing consumption of illicit drugs, the increasing burden of accidents due to alcohol impairment, the availability of government funding to curb drug abuse, laws supporting drug screening, and the existence of key players in the region are factors driving the growth of the drug screening market in this region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=162987773

Drug Screening Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Growing drug and alcohol consumption

Restraints:

1. Ban on alcohol consumption in several Islamic countries

Opportunities:

1. Oral Fluid Testing

Challenge:

1. Accuracy and specificity concerns related to breathalyzers

Key Market Players of Drug Screening Industry:

Prominent players offering drug screening products and services include Labcorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. (US), OraSure Technologies Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), MPD Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Premier Biotech, Inc. (US), Omega Laboratories, Inc. (US), Psychemedics Corporation (US), Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc. (US), American Bio Medica Corporation (US), ACM Global Laboratories (US), CareHealth America Corp (US), Sciteck, Inc. (US), Intoximeters, Inc. (US), AccuSourceHR, Inc. (US), Cordant Health Solutions (US), Intoxalock (US), Millennium Health (US).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type - Tier 1: 57%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 13%

By Designation - C-level: 30%, D-level: 45%, and Others: 25%

By Region - North America : 40%, Europe : 19%, Asia Pacific : 29%, Latin America : 7% and Middle East and Africa : 5%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=162987773

Drug Screening Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report dives into the global drug screening market, aiming to assess its current size and predict its future growth. It accomplishes this by segmenting the market based on various factors including product type, service type, sample collection method, end user, and geographical location. By understanding these market segments, the report offers insights into the opportunities available for businesses in this field. Additionally, it analyzes the factors that can influence the market's growth, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also examines the competitive landscape, providing details on the major players in the market. Lastly, the report forecasts revenue for the market segments across four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: extensive information on drug screening offered by the top 25 players in the drug screening market. The report analyses the drug screening market by product and service, sample type, drug type, end user, and region.

Analysis of key drivers (increase in drug abuse and alcohol consumption, enforcement of stringent laws,) restrains (ban on alcohol consumption on Islamic states), challenges (false positive and inaccurate results of breathalyzer), opportunities (oral fluid testing and emerging economies) are contributing the growth of the drug screening market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about economic emerging markets. The report analyses the markets for various drug screening across key geographic regions.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research & development activities, and new product/service launches in the drug screening market.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the drug screening market.

Company profiling: In-depth assessment of company profiling and their market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the drug screening market.

Related Reports:

Allergy Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2029

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Life Science Instrumentation Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Flow Cytometry Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on Drug Screening Companies and Drug Screening Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/





Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg