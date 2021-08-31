PortAventura World introduces the first passage of horror in Europe to be set in Mexico

· More than 9 million visitors have come to PortAventura World in recent years to enjoy what its unique Halloween entertainment has to offer.

· From 18th September to 14th November, the most terrifyingly fun time of the year will take over the resort, offering a Halloween Passport to enjoy what's in store throughout this period.

· The main new arrival, which is designed for those wanting the scare of their lives, will be the La Muerte Viva passage, inspired by old Mexican legends and recreated in an old, terrifying country farm.

From 18th September to 14th November the resort will be a hit with its most daring visitors with a full programme of activities filled with new arrivals that will make everybody's hair stand on end. Besides this, they can book the Halloween Passport to gain access to 4 of the 5 special passages of the season.