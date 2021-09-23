PortAventura World Becomes the First Theme Resort to Accept Bitcoin as Payment at the Hotels Next Season

- In the first phase, the resort will be accepting Bitcoin as a way of payment in all the hotels

- The initiative is part of the company's strategic project to increase digitalisation and innovation, such as the strategic joint venture with LaLiga, that will be offering a new way of entertainment through an e-game experience as well as the new corporate events in hybrid format

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World, the resort that boasts the most theme parks in Europe, in addition to six hotels with 2,300 rooms, is developing software so that its guests can use cryptocurrencies as a means of payment if they wish to do so.