PortAventura World announces that the entire resort is carbon-neutral

The carbon-neutral initiative is one example of the company's commitment to contribute to curbing climate change, but it is not the only one. Energy efficiency and the orientation towards clean and renewable energies allow the resort to move forward in the direction of a new energy model, in accordance with its environmental objectives. In 2019, 100% of the electricity consumed in the resort came exclusively from renewable energy sources without CO 2 emissions .

Along the same lines of mitigating climate change and decarbonising the energy model, PortAventura World will put into operation in 2021 a photovoltaic plant that will provide the resort with clean and renewable energy. The installation will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of 4,000 tonnes of CO 2 every year, the same amount of CO 2 that would be absorbed by 930,000 trees.

By offsetting the carbon footprint, the company is playing its part in the protection of biodiversity, which has been greatly affected by the effects of environmental changes. The economic equivalent of the carbon credits will go to protect and conserve one of the most important migration corridors on our planet. Located on the coast of Guatemala, and with an area of 54,000 hectares, the project is based in the forest area of the corridor, a natural habitat for 10% of known bird species in the world.

PortAventura World is in the middle of its 2019-2021 strategic sustainability plan. In this way, it contributes to the achievement of the principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is aligned with the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism of the World Tourism Organization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333555/PortAventura_World.jpg

SOURCE PortAventura World