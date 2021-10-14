PortAventura Business & Events centralises the operations of the RallyRACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada for the sixteenth consecutive year

Likewise, part of the PortAventura World car park will be set up as a Media Zone for journalists covering the race, and there will also be a Service Park where members from all participating motor racing teams will meet. Finally, Hotel Caribe, only a few minutes' walk from the Convention Centre, will provide accommodation for part of the Rally organisation team and some drivers and other World Championship team members.

Whilst still in the midst of a pandemic, protecting everyone against COVID-19 is the number one priority of this sporting event. Only people who are able to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test result, no more than 96 hours before the competition venue first opens to the public, will be permitted entry to the event.

The director of PortAventura Business & Events, Laura Valdeolivas, said that "for us, it is a real pleasure to once again host an event with such a complex organisational structure, with a huge media impact, and with so many followers around the world, like the 56th RallyRACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada. I would like to thank the organisation, once again, for the trust placed in the Business & Events team".

