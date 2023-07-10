Portable Blender Market to Reach $296.9 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

A growing trend of on-the-go consumption among people and an increasing number of dual-income households worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the global portable blender market during the forecast period. The North America region is projected to hold the majority of the market share by 2032.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Global Portable Blender Market by Material (Plastic, Glass, and Steel), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global portable blender market generated $137.8 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $296.9 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rapid urbanization, changing food consumption patterns, and busy consumer schedules are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global portable blender market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the low battery life and limited blending capacity may hamper the portable blender market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the increasing sale of portable blenders through online platforms and the growing reach of e-commerce platforms are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the portable blender market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $137.8 million Market Size in 2032 $296.9 million CAGR 8.3 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Material, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers A rise in fitness enthusiasts and healthy eating practices Increasing demand for healthy meals and beverages Opportunities Growing health consciousness and changing lifestyles Increase in sales of portable blenders Restraints Replacement of batteries owing to low performance

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global portable blender market. The global outbreak hampered global supply chains, causing delays in production, a lack of raw materials, and logistical challenges.

The portable blender market growth was hampered due to social distancing norms, workforce shortages, and lockdown measures, which led to manufacturing delays in several nations.

Moreover, delays in transportation and increasing shipping costs hampered the timely supply of portable blenders from factories to distribution centers and retailers, thus hampering the market growth.

Material: Plastic Sub-segment to Hold Highest Share by 2032

The plastic sub-segment of the global portable blender market accounted for the majority of the share in 2022. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because portable blenders made of plastic are sometimes less expensive than those made of other materials, making them more widely available to consumers. Besides, they can be utilized for drinking a healthy smoothie or a liquid vitamin at one's desk, while exercising outdoors, or while working out at the gym.

Distribution Channel: Offline Sub-segment to Hold the Majority of Market Share by 2032

The offline sub-segment was valued for the highest market share in 2022. The significant growth of the offline sub-segment is mainly because offline distribution methods give customers a first-hand look of the products, making it simple for them to check the products' durability and quality. Besides, offline stores offer a variety of discounts and offers to attract customers.

Region: North America Market to Grab Highest Share by 2032

The portable blender market in the North America region is predicted to hold the highest market share over the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the increasing popularity of healthy diets and a rising need for nutritious food items. In addition, increased demand for portable blenders due to the need for quick and simple but nutritious food preparations are other factors expected to boost the demand for portable blenders in this region during the forecast period.

Leading Players in the Portable Blender Market:

Pop Babies

Conair Cuisinart

BILACA

Keyton

Little bees

Oster

NutriBullet

Blufied

BELLA

Hamilton Beach

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global portable blender market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

