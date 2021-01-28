Poq Partners With eSSENTIAL Accessibility To Help Retailers Deliver Inclusive Mobile App Shopping Experiences

Leading mobile software platform integrates with best-in-class accessibility technology provider to ensure apps comply with digital accessibility laws

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based mobile appcommerce platform provider, Poq , today announces an exciting new partnership with eSSENTIAL Accessibility, the pioneering provider of Accessibility as a Service (AaaS).

The eSSENTIAL Accessibility platform helps organizations enhance the customer experience for people with disabilities, maintain conformance with the Web Content Accessibility (WCAG) guidelines and follow best practices for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance. The partnership will offer retailers and brands integrated accessibility on-demand to comprehensively test and remediate mobile apps built on the Poq appcommerce platform.

Poq clients will be able to access the platform's streamlined accessibility testing, audit, and remediation functionality; video captioning and transcription management capabilities; training modules; and, system of record to demonstrate legal intent. It will also provide a recognizable icon to denote the use of assistive customer experience and communications support technologies within Poq apps.

Jay Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Poq said: "As Poq builds out its partner ecosystem for retailers and brands to extend their superior digital shopping and engagement experience, the partnership with eSSENTIAL Accessibility will provide vital ADA and WCAG compliance and assistive CX technology capabilities. Its comprehensive platform and expertise will greatly enhance our ability to provide a comprehensive set of services to Poq clients looking for guidance in this area. We look forward to bringing the combined strength of our joint offering to both of our existing and prospective global retail and brand client bases."

Mark Steele, Co-Founder and President, eSSENTIAL Accessibility added: "Delivering a mobile app experience that is accessible to all is not only the law, but it is also good for business. Retailers need to keep in mind that even their mobile apps need to be developed in a way that ensures equal and inclusive access for all customers. We are extremely excited to be working with Poq and their clients in an effort to deliver fully compliant and inclusive mobile shopping experiences."

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service app platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully-customized mobile apps that provide a superior shopping experience. These apps allow retailers to build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers, such as Belk, Cotton On, francesca's, Feelunique, Missguided, Hot Topic, Kurt Geiger and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com .

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility

eSSENTIAL Accessibility is a comprehensive digital accessibility-as-a-service platform. We help organizations create inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences through digital accessibility testing, evaluation and remediation. Organizations can then enhance the digital experience for people with disabilities, comply with regulatory and statutory accessibility standards, and project an inclusive and disability-friendly presence. To learn more, please visit essentialaccessibility.com .

