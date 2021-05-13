Poq joins the MACH Alliance

Leading SaaS provider, poq, is first native mobile app platform to be certified by best-of-breed technology ecosystems body, MACH Alliance

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poq , today joins the MACH Alliance , the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, demonstrating poq's commitment to the MACH model. Its membership validates the strategic approach of its cloud-based platform development to enable easy integration of native mobile apps with other commerce systems and services, and facilitate seamless customer journeys.

The MACH Alliance is rooted in the common belief that the interoperability and open architecture of modern software will propel current and future digital experiences. Customer experiences are increasingly going 'mobile-first,' resulting in $32 billion spent on in-app purchases across iOS and Google Play globally in Q1 2021 . As the biggest quarter since records began, this figure is also 40% up year-on-year from the pandemic-induced online levels of 2020.

"Poq offers a strongly differentiated, MACH-based platform for building mobile retail experiences. With many retailers being mobile-first, poq's MACH-based platform is perfect for retailers looking to differentiate," said Kelly Goetsch, president of the MACH Alliance.

"We are extremely excited to see that our strategic vision for creating the world's first native retail toolkit has been recognised by the MACH Alliance as compatible with their goals to drive open and flexible architecture patterns in the industry -- something we emphatically agree with. We are delighted to be joining the industry's most advanced technology ecosystem body and to sit alongside some fantastic tech partners, whom we've long admired," said Jay Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, poq.

"Our membership further reinforces the increased demand we're seeing from organizations who want to create best-in-class commerce experiences that include a digital flagship native mobile app, while retaining end-to-end business and tech visibility, agility and control."

Poq recently introduced Elevate, a MACH-based SDK, designed to empower retailers wanting to turbocharge their digital commerce strategies and capitalize on the growth of online shopping with a mobile-first approach by enabling best-in-class, integrated app commerce development with fully interoperable, best-of-breed MACH Alliance ecosystem partners.

Please contact poq or the MACH Alliance to find out more.

About poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully-customized mobile apps that provide a superior shopping experience. These apps allow retailers to build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers, such as Belk, Cotton On, francesca's, Feelunique, Missguided, Hot Topic, Kurt Geiger and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com .

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

Founding members include: Amplience , commercetools , Contentstack , EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Valtech . The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future.

Learn more at machalliance.org , read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Notes to the editor

MACH - Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless

API - application programming interface

SaaS - software as a service

SDK - software development kit

SOURCE Poq