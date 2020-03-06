Pop Sensation Bleona Set To Drop "Haters" Single & Video Directed By Chris Applebaum (Rihanna Ft. Jay-Z: "Umbrella") With DOP Jeffrey Kelly (Beyoncé: "Drunk In Love") March 8th

With Bleona's own beat-heavy brand of high-octane, melodic dance-Pop, " Haters " comes ahead of her newest EP set to release later this year and is being co-produced by GRAMMY-Award® winning producer and songwriter Timbaland and Fede Vindver. The song is a deeply personal, contemporary narrative encapsulating Bleona's iconoclastic persona in its brash and unapologetic examination of a contemporary narrative. The socially charged lyrics probe the paradoxical relationships developed and experienced through social commentary in new media, a.k.a cyberbullying, centering the song as an anti-hate anthem.

The respective video is a stylized vignette of tongue-in-cheek aggrandizing, illustrated with fetching visuals and in-your-face bravada, embodying Bleona's fiercely autonomous spirit as expertly executed by Director Chris Applebaum and Director of Photography, Jeffrey Kelly (Beyoncé: "Drunk In Love"). Featured rapping in a satirical parody of the rap video genre is Albanian comedian Besart "Bes" Kallaku.

A multiple award-winning, multi-lingual recording artist and triple-threat, Bleona has sold more than five million albums worldwide, graced over forty magazine covers and has performed for millions of fans - all while operating as a completely independent artist. With no promotional support from a music label she is afforded the freedom to maintain the integrity of her artistic agency. With this newest addition to her dance-Pop oeuvre, "Haters" is a taste of what is slated to come later this year.

Exclusive Preview of "Haters" Video HER E

Listen to "Haters" HER E

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120843/Bleona_Haters_Single.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQAcsK3gbu0

