POP MART Revealed Its Second Permanent Store in Westfield Stratford City

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1st, POP MART, the trailblazing designer collectibles company, revealed its second permanent store in Westfield Stratford City following the successful Pop-up store at Westfield London, White City. This expansion solidifies its local presence, delighting fans. Additionally, POP MART welcomed Jarrod Bowen, a professional footballer from Premier League club West Ham United and the England national team, as a VIP guest for this significant event.

The new permanent store, situated in Westfield Stratford City, represents a major milestone in POP MART's expansion strategy. It aims to offer more opportunities for shopping and collecting, broadening its audience base. Following the triumph of the first store in Soho in 2021, the second store strategically found its place in East London to attract diverse consumers from various regions.

Designed to captivate young collectors and Millennials, the POP MART store at Westfield Stratford City set the stage for a unique and immersive shopping experience. The storefront's visual appeal invited patrons into a world of curated merchandise, including limited-edition items for local enthusiasts like the Labubu Hedgehog Figure and Pucky Ink Flower Figure.

POP MART has been a pioneer in the designer collectibles industry, collaborating with renowned artists and luxury brands, including the likes of "Gucci Ghost" designer Trevor Andrew, Lamborghini, and Moncler. These collaborations continuously redefine style and innovation, establishing POP MART as a must-visit destination for fashion enthusiasts and collectors.

In recent times, collectibles have emerged as a leading trend, surpassing even the sneaker market, with unprecedented demand in the second-hand collectible market. Each collection at POP MART holds a unique meaning and creative expression for collectors, reflecting stories, moments, and emotions.

Looking back, POP MART is committed to expanding its presence in the UK with more offline stores and Roboshops in key areas, complementing its robust online channels. Since its global expansion, POP MART has prioritized the UK market, and the new store at Westfield Stratford City undoubtedly brought more joy to local and surrounding communities.

Looking ahead, POP MART will continue enhancing its global footprint, providing consumers with diverse art collectibles and artistic experiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291447/image_5013625_12144350.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291448/image_5013625_12144461.jpg