Polyvision Partners With Voka to Expand ESG Focus

Part of Polyvision's commitment to fulfill United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

ATLANTA, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyvision Corp., a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for cladding, is partnering with Voka, a Belgium-based network of companies, to broaden its sustainability-focused business practices under the guidance of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals Program.

Through its Charter for Sustainable Entrepreneurship (VCDO), Voka works in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) to provide member companies such as Polyvision with tailored action plans aimed at helping them meet the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Established in 2015 by the UN General Assembly and intended to be achieved by 2030, the SDGs are part of a universal call to action to end poverty and inequality, protect the planet and improve lives.

"At Polyvision, we strive not only to build better things, but also to build things in a better way," said Kris Meyers, R&D manager for Polyvision. "We have always been sustainably minded in producing our goods along with the recyclability of our products, and have worked hard to achieve our own environmental goals related to water consumption, wastewater treatment and energy consumption. As we continue this important work, we also want to grow as a company in our Corporate Social Responsibility, encompassing not only our environmental footprint but also our social and economic contribution."

Containing no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and 99% recyclable, Polyvision's CeramicSteel has earned global Cradle to Cradle Bronze certification, and is also certified Indoor Advantage Gold™. In addition, Polyvision - Belgium has been using 100 percent green electricity since 2008, and – during the past ten years – has reduced its environmental footprint by 33 percent by minimizing water consumption, waste, CO 2 -emissions and the use of solvents.

"Companies play a key role in the sustainability transition that we are making with society as a whole," said Johann Leten, CEO of Voka - Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limburg. "Our SDG companies are committed to being responsible for the planet. They don't do this because they have to, but because it is the only correct way to develop a business today."

Polyvision's Genk, Belgium location is entering the program as a VCDO participant, with a goal to graduate after three years to SDG Pioneer.

About Polyvision

Polyvision Corporation is a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel for a variety of industries. For more than 65 years, the company has helped to make the world a better place by creating products that enhance visual experiences and connect people to their environments. Polyvision CeramicSteel is used around the world for traditional chalkboard and whiteboard surfaces, modern collaboration products for many of the world's most influential organizations and architectural walls, and cladding for public spaces.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Polyvision does business in over 65 countries. For more information about CeramicSteel and its uses, visit Polyvision.com.

