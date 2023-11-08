Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market worth $577 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market by Grade Type (Fully Hydrolyzed, Partially Hydrolyzed), Application (Detergent Packaging, Medical & Healthcare, Polarizing Plates, Food Packaging, Agrochemical Packaging), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 429 million in 2023 to USD 577 million by 2028.

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films are experiencing a rising demand driven by several compelling factors. These films are in high demand due to their environmentally friendly and biodegradable nature, which resonates with the increasing environmental awareness. Furthermore, PVA films offer outstanding barrier properties, moisture resistance, and versatility, making them exceptionally well-suited for diverse packaging needs across industries. Their applications in sectors like food, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, where sustainability and protection are paramount, have significantly boosted their popularity. As the global focus on sustainable packaging solutions intensifies and their utility across various sectors expands, the PVA films market continues to witness robust growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market"

207 – Tables

45 – Figures

221 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=672

Fully hydrolyzed, by grade type, is expected to be the most significant polyvinyl alcohol films Market segment during the forecast period.

The fully hydrolyzed grade type is anticipated to be the most significant segment in the polyvinyl alcohol films market for several reasons. It offers the highest degree of water solubility, making it ideal for applications such as water-soluble packaging and in industries requiring complete dissolution. This grade type is also renowned for its exceptional film-forming and adhesive properties, ensuring reliable product performance. As industries increasingly prioritize water-soluble and biodegradable materials, fully hydrolysed PVA films stand out as a preferred choice, driving their expected prominence in the market.

Medical & Healthcare is anticipated to be the fastest-growing polyvinyl alcohol films market segment, by application, during the forecast period.

The medical and healthcare application segment is poised to be the fastest-growing sector in the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market due to several compelling reasons. PVA films exhibit exceptional biocompatibility and dissolvability, making them ideal for various medical applications, such as surgical drape materials, drug delivery systems, and wound care products. Their ability to dissolve in aqueous environments eliminates the need for additional removal procedures, reducing patient discomfort and risk of infection. Furthermore, PVA films are being increasingly employed in the packaging of pharmaceuticals, as they provide an effective barrier against moisture and oxygen, thereby extending the shelf life of sensitive medications. With the growing global healthcare industry, a rising emphasis on patient care, and the demand for innovative, user-friendly medical products, the medical and healthcare application segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the PVA films market. This growth underscores the critical role PVA films play in enhancing healthcare delivery and product efficacy while addressing patient safety concerns.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=672

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global polyvinyl alcohol films market, by region, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market during the forecast period, driven by a combination of compelling factors. The region's rapidly expanding middle-class population is fueling increased demand for packaged goods, from food to consumer products, necessitating efficient and sustainable packaging solutions. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations and growing eco-consciousness among consumers are favouring PVA films, which are biodegradable and offer strong barrier properties. The robust manufacturing and industrial base in countries like China and India, combined with heightened awareness of PVA film benefits, particularly in reducing plastic waste, positions the Asia Pacific as a hotbed for market growth. As businesses and industries in the region increasingly adopt PVA films for diverse applications, the market is set for significant expansion.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the polyvinyl alcohol films Market. These are Kuraray Co. (Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Chang Chun Group (Taiwan).

Browse Adjacent Market: Packaging Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Films Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polyvinyl-alcohol-pva-films-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pva-films.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg