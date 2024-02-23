Polyurethane Foam Market Size to Grow USD 64440 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyurethane Foam Market is Segmented by Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam), by Application (Bedding & Furniture, Transportation, Packaging, Construction).

The global Polyurethane Foam market was valued at USD 40980 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 64440 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Polyurethane Foam Market

The market for polyurethane foam is expanding due to a number of factors, such as the construction industry's growing demand for insulation, the automobile industry's growth, the furniture and bedding industry's rising demand for polyurethane foam due to its comfort and durability, the growing need for packaging materials in e-commerce and international trade, the expansion of the electronics manufacturing sector, which requires insulation and cushioning materials, adherence to environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives promoting eco-friendly formulations, ongoing technological innovations enhancing product performance and versatility.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF POLYURETHANE FOAM MARKET

The market for polyurethane foam is expanding rapidly, mostly as a result of increased demand from the building industry. In buildings, polyurethane foam is frequently used for roofing, sealing, and insulation. Global construction activity is increasing, particularly in emerging nations, which is driving up demand for polyurethane foam, a flexible and affordable material that can be used to improve structural integrity and energy efficiency. Furthermore, strict construction norms and regulations that prioritize energy efficiency are propelling the use of polyurethane foam insulation and greatly expanding the industry.

The rise of the automobile sector is a prominent element driving the growth of the Polyurethane Foam Market. In the production of automobile interior parts including seats, headrests, armrests, and dashboard insulation, polyurethane foam is widely used. The automotive industry is seeing a substantial spike in demand for polyurethane foam due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing customer tastes, which are driving up worldwide vehicle production. Further promoting the use of polyurethane foam in automotive applications is the focus on lightweight materials to increase fuel economy and lower emissions.

The market for polyurethane foam is expected to increase significantly due in large part to the furniture and bedding industry. Because of its exceptional comfort, strength, and durability, polyurethane foam is frequently used in the production of mattresses, pillows, upholstery, and cushions for furniture and bedding. The demand for polyurethane foam in the furniture and bedding industry is steadily rising as a result of rising consumer expenditure on home furnishings and an increased emphasis on comfort and aesthetics in furniture design. Furthermore, by enabling furniture and bedding items to reach a larger customer base, the thriving e-commerce sector is stimulating market development even more.

The market for polyurethane foam is expanding due in large part to developments in insulation methods. In comparison to conventional insulation materials, polyurethane foam insulation has better air sealing, moisture management, and temperature resistance, which makes it very popular for use in commercial, industrial, and residential settings. Great-performance insulating materials like polyurethane foam are in great demand due to the growing emphasis on sustainability, energy efficiency, and green construction techniques. Additionally, continuous research and development initiatives to improve polyurethane foam's fire resistance and thermal conductivity are broadening the material's application range and propelling market expansion.

POLYURETHANE FOAM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The market is mainly driven in North America by strong building activity, particularly in the US, along with rising use in the furniture and car industries. Due to strict energy efficiency laws, there is a substantial need for insulation in both residential and commercial buildings throughout Europe.

The Asia Pacific area is expanding quickly as a result of the expanding automobile and building sectors in nations like China and India, as well as an increase in the production of furniture.

Key Players:

BASF AG

Huntsman Corporation

Trelleborg

DowDuPont

Recticel

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

LANXESS

UFP Technologies Inc.

Covestro AG

