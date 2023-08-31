Polyurethane Catalyst Market worth $3.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polyurethane Catalyst Market by Type, Functionality (Blowing Catalyst, Curing Catalyst, Foam Stabilizing Catalyst, Cross Linking Catalyst, Gelling Catalyst), Application (Foam, Sealant & Adhesive, Coating, Elastomer), Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% from USD 2.3 billion in 2023. The Polyurethane Catalyst market is mainly driven by the demand from various end use industries such as construction, automotives and electronic appliances, others. It is also driven by developing and emerging economies such as US and China.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyurethane Catalyst Market"

120 – Tables

65 – Figures

200 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=118466262

"Amine Catalyst by material type is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Amine Catalysts are highly effective at promoting the reaction between polyols and isocyanates, facilitating the formation of urethane linkages that are essential for polyurethane materials. Their catalytic activity ensures efficient and reliable polymerization, leading to consistent and high-quality end products. Amines can act as organocatalysts (small organic molecules that function as catalysts) in asymmetric reactions. The chiral amine catalyst interacts with a substrate in a way that encourages the formation of one enantiomer (mirror-image isomer) over the other. This selectivity is critical in pharmaceuticals, where one enantiomer might have the desired therapeutic effect while the other could be inactive or even harmful.

"Gelling Catalyst" is the largest market share in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Gelling Catalysts are essential for initiating the foaming process in materials like polyurethane. They trigger the reaction that generates gas, leading to the expansion of the material and the formation of a cellular structure. This structure gives rise to foam's unique properties such as lightweight Ness, insulation, cushioning, and sound absorption.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=118466262

"Foam" by application segment accounted for the largest share in terms of value.

The furniture and bedding sector also contributes substantially, as flexible polyurethane foam create comfortable mattresses and seating. In packaging, the need for protective solutions amplifies the demand for foam-based materials. This pervasive usage is further enhanced by customization capabilities and innovations, making polyurethane foam an attractive choice for manufacturers looking to meet specific requirements.

"Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Polyurethane Catalyst market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Polyurethane Catalyst Market in Asia pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2028. Polyurethane Catalyst Market in Asia pacific comprises the China, Japan, India, South Korea. It was the largest market of Polyurethane Catalyst in 2022. Asia pacific has a well-established and diverse industrial base, spanning sectors such as automotive, construction, furniture, and more. These industries frequently use polyurethane materials in various applications. As the region continues to develop and modernize its infrastructure, the demand for polyurethane products, and consequently polyurethane Catalysts, can rise.

The key players in this market BASF SE Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Momentive (Niskayuna), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), DOW (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Carpenter Co. (US), Mofan Polyurethane CO., LTD. (China), UMICORE (Brussels).

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polyurethane Additives Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road|Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polyurethane-catalyst-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/polyurethane-catalyst.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets