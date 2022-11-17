Polysilicon Market to Hit USD 13 Billion by 2027: Arizton

17 Nov, 2022, 16:10 GMT
CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polysilicon market shipments of 560 kilotons in 2021. The shipments are expected to reach 804 kilotons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 6%. High growth in solar PV market, growing semiconductor industry, and growing popularity of electric vehicles are expected to drive the global polysilicon market.
Polysilicon or polycrystalline silicon is high purity form of silicon which consists of several smaller crystals or crystallites. It is a key raw material used in manufacturing solar modules and semiconductor chips. In communication systems, around 80% of the semiconductor demand is driven by cell phones. In the past several years there has been high growth in use and cell phone market. The main reason for growth in cell phone markets are increasing disposable income, development of telecom infrastructure, the emergence of budget centric smartphones and increased number of product launches. Hence, the growth in cell phone manufacturing will increase the demand for semiconductors and other chips used in cell phones. Thus, this will result in increased demand for polysilicon in the market.
Also, the growth in renewable energy sources is expected to increase demand for polysilicon over the forecasted period due to increased solar cell manufacturing. However, high-purity granular polysilicon is used as a raw material of semiconductor-grade single crystal or solar cell-grade silicon substrate for photovoltaic application.
Polysilicon Market Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size 2021
|
$9 Billion
|
Market Size 2027
|
$13 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2027)
|
7 %
|
Market Size by Volume
|
804 Kilotons (2027)
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Region Covered
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
US, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Vietnam, Rest of APAC, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa
|
Market Segmentation
|
Forms, End-Use, and Geography
|
Market Dynamics
|
High Growth in Solar PV Market
Growing Semiconductor Industry
High Growth in EV Market
|
Competitive Landscape
|
Company Overview, Business Overview, Product Offerings, Key Strategies, Key Strengths, and Key Opportunities
|
Key Companies
|
GCL Technology, Hemlock Semiconductor LLC, OCI Company Limited, Tongwei Group, and Wacker Chemie AG
|
Page number
|
232
|
Customization Request
|
Key Vendors
- GCL Technology
- Hemlock Semiconductor LLC
- OCI Company Limited
- Tongwei Group
- Wacker Chemie AG
Other Prominent Vendors
- AE Polysilicon
- Asia Silicon (Qinghai) Co., Ltd.
- Daqo New Energy Corp
- East Hope Group
- Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation
- REC Silicon ASA
- TBEA
- Tokuyama Corporation
- Shaanxi Non-ferrous Tian Hong REC Silicon Materials Co., Ltd
APAC is the largest market for polysilicon due to increasing of developing economies, huge population, big manufacturing sector, huge automotive industry, rapid industrialization, and technological development. In North America, the demand for polysilicon is mainly driven by high adoption of solar energy and huge semiconductor industry. The solar energy market is growing highly in the US with an increase in demand for electricity. Hence, this will increase the demand for polysilicon in the market. Also, In Latin America, rapid development in solar energy industry and electronics will lead to increase in demand for polysilicon in market.
Geography
- APAC
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Market Segmentation
Forms
- Wafers
- Granules
- Rods
End-Use
- Solar
- Electronics
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 POLYSILICON MARKET – GLOBAL FORECAST (2022-2027)
6.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
6.2 MARKET SYNOPSIS
6.2.1 OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
6.2.2 DRIVERS
6.2.3 RESTRAINTS
6.3 SEGMENT REVIEW
6.3.1 COMPANIES & STRATEGIES
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN PRODUCTION PROCESS
9.2 FOCUS ON RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 HIGH GROWTH IN SOLAR PV MARKET
10.2 GROWING SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY
10.3 HIGH GROWTH IN EV MARKET
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 ANTI-DUMPING POLICIES RELATED TO POLYSILICON
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 FORMS
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
13.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
13.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4 WAFERS
13.5 GRANULES
13.6 RODS
14 END-USE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
14.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
14.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4 SOLAR
14.5 ELECTRONICS
15 GEOGRAPHY
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
16 NORTH AMERICA
16.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5 KEY COUNTRIES
16.6 US
16.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.7 CANADA
16.7.1 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 LATIN AMERICA
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 KEY COUNTRIES
17.6 BRAZIL
17.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7 MEXICO
17.7.1 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.8 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
17.8.1 REST OF LATIN AMERICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 APAC
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6 CHINA
18.6.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 JAPAN
18.7.1 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8 INDIA
18.8.1 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.9 VIETNAM
18.9.1 VIETNAM: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.10 SOUTH KOREA
18.10.1 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.11 REST OF APAC
18.11.1 REST OF APAC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 FORM
19.5 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6 SAUDI ARABIA
19.6.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 UAE
19.7.1 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.8 SOUTH AFRICA
19.8.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.9 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
19.9.1 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 EUROPE
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 FORM
20.5 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6 GERMANY
20.6.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7 SPAIN
20.7.1 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.8 FRANCE
20.8.1 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.9 ITALY
20.9.1 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.10 RUSSIA
20.10.1 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.11 NETHERLANDS
20.11.1 NETHERLANDS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.12 REST OF EUROPE
20.12.1 REST OF EUROPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
21.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
22 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
22.1 GCL TECH
22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.1.2 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
22.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
22.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
22.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS
22.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
22.2 HEMLOCK SEMICONDUCTOR LLC
22.3 OCI COMPANY LIMITED
22.4 TONGWEI GROUP CO., LTD
22.5 WACKER CHEMIE AG
23 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
23.1 AE POLYSILICON
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.2 ASIA SILICON (QINGHAI) CO., LTD
23.3 DAQO NEW ENERGY CORPORATION
23.4 EAST HOPE GROUP
23.5 MITSUBISHI POLYCRYSTALLINE SILICON AMERICA CORPORATION
23.6 REC SILICON ASA
23.7 TBEA
23.8 TOKUYAMA CORPORATION
23.9 SHAANXI NON-FERROUS TIAN HONG REC SILICON MATERIALS CO., LTD.
24 REPORT SUMMARY
24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
25.1 MARKET BY FORM
25.1.1 WAFERS (VALUE)
25.1.2 WAFERS (VOLUME)
25.1.3 GRANULES (VALUE)
25.1.4 GRANULES (VOLUME)
25.1.5 RODS (VALUE)
25.1.6 RODS (VOLUME)
25.2 MARKET BY END-USE
25.2.1 SOLAR (VALUE)
25.2.2 SOLAR (VOLUME)
25.2.3 ELECTRONICS (VALUE)
25.2.4 ELECTRONICS (VOLUME)
25.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
25.4 NORTH AMERICA
25.4.1 FORM (VALUE)
25.4.2 FORM (VOLUME)
25.4.3 END-USE (VALUE)
25.4.4 END-USE (VOLUME)
25.5 EUROPE
25.5.1 FORM (VALUE)
25.5.2 FORM (VOLUME)
25.5.3 END-USE (VALUE)
25.5.4 END-USE (VOLUME)
25.6 APAC
25.6.1 FORM (VALUE)
25.6.2 FORM (VOLUME)
25.6.3 END-USE (VALUE)
25.6.4 END-USE (VOLUME)
25.7 LATIN AMERICA
25.7.1 FORM (VALUE)
25.7.2 FORM (VOLUME)
25.7.3 END-USE (VALUE)
25.7.4 END-USE (VOLUME)
25.8 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
25.8.1 FORM (VALUE)
25.8.2 FORM (VOLUME)
25.8.3 END-USE (VALUE)
25.8.4 END-USE (VOLUME)
26 APPENDIX
26.1 ABBREVIATIONS
Explore chemicals materials profile to know more about the industry.
