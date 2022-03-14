Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Size to Reach USD 6589.9 Million by 2028 at CAGR 5.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polymethyl Methacrylate Market is Segmented by Type (General PMMA, Heat Resistant PMMA, Impact Resistant PMMA), and Application (Construction, Photoelectricity, Lighting, Transportation, Others) The report covers global opportunity analysis, regional outlook, growth potential, industry forecast from 2022 to 2028.

The Polymethyl Methacrylate market size was valued at USD 4752.2 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 6589.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 5.6% during the forecast period (2022–2028).

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Are:

PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) is a transparent thermoplastic that can be used as a glass substitute. It is extremely long-lasting and chemically and impact-resistant. It's light, rigid, and comes in a variety of colors. PMMA is becoming more widely used in a variety of industries, including automotive, electronics, construction, signs and displays, sanitary ware, and lighting fixtures. Is expected to propel the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market forward.

Polymethyl Methacrylate is simple to make, has low production costs, and is more durable than comparable materials.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market

Door panels, window, and door profiles are all made of polymethyl methacrylate. The co-extruded surfaces, which come in a variety of colors and gloss levels, provide excellent impact, chemical, and UV resistance as well as excellent performance in all weather conditions. As a result, the growing use of PMMA in the construction industry is expected to propel the Polymethyl Methacrylate market forward.

Elegant, slim, and energy-efficient luminaires, lighting products for displays, lit shelving, surfaces, and illuminated signs can all be made with PMMA. PMMA's superior light transmission properties provide a one-of-a-kind combination of brilliant and even illuminations. Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) is a transparent thermoplastic with glass-like properties. It is, however, a stiff material that is not as brittle as glass. As a result, it is commonly used as a glass substitute and is also known as acrylic glass. Furthermore, it outperforms glass in terms of scratch resistance, UV protection, and optometry. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Polymethyl Methacrylate market

Polymethyl Methacrylate is used in body parts and accessories (such as lamp covers and Interior and Exterior Trim) (including windshields and sun visors). Taillights, windshields, windscreens, side windows, instrument panels, headlamps and rear lights, exterior light lenses, meter panels, sun visors, car sculpture, tail lamp cover, speedometer cover, and signal lamp are all examples of where it is used. It's also used in buses and trains as interior glazing. PMMA is used in EVs because of its superior performance compared to traditional polymers and other materials. The Polymethyl Methacrylate market is growing due to the changing regulatory landscape and government policies supporting electric vehicles.

Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Share Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region had the largest market share globally, according to the region. The growing demand for PMMA comes primarily from industries like automotive and transportation, construction, and electrical and electronics. Governments in countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Singapore have seen massive investments in the construction sector. The demand for PMMA is likely to increase as a result of this.

This report includes the following companies; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Röhm

Arkema

Mitsubishi Chemical

LG MMA

Sumitomo Chemical

Lotte MCC

Chi Mei

Double Elephant Optical Material

Asahi Kasei

Kuraray

Plaskolite

PTTGM

Shanghai Jingqi

