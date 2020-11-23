Polymer Dispersion Market Find Vast Avenue in Eco-friendly Paints & Coatings, Hybrid Polyurethane-Acrylic Coatings to Gather Steam: TMR

- Valuation of the polymer dispersion market to reach worth of ~US$ 11.8 billion by 2027, companies leverage nano-dispersion technology to gain new consumers

- Use of acrylic for crosslinking polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) to spur popularity of polyurethane coatings among consumers, Asia Pacific a high revenue potential region and players are expanding production capacity

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for environment-friendly polymer applications in the adhesives and sealants, carpet backing, and printing inks industries is key to the expansion avenue in the polymer dispersion market. The development of high-efficiency sealants and adhesion has thrived on the back of advances in nano-dispersion technology.

Industry players in the polymer dispersion market are aiming at new approaches for paving way to innovation products for end-use industries. Notably, several of them have benefitted from adopting methods for crosslinking polyurethane dispersions for wood coating application.

Analysts at TMR project the polymer dispersion market to clock CAGR of ~5% during 2019 – 2027, and reach worth of ~US$ 11.8 Bn by 2027-end.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Polymer Dispersion Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Industry players who emphasize on regulatory requirements for greener and sustainable polymer dispersions must ramp up their research and development funding.

Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are some of the remarkably emerging markets and thus will attract sizable investments.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings on Polymer Dispersion Market Report

The global valuation was pegged at ~US$ 7.6 Bn in 2018

in 2018 Of the various applications, paints and coatings segment was the major application segment in 2018

Production of water-based polymers to offer robust growth momentum to polymer market

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the major market share in 2018

held the major market share in 2018 North America expected to offer steady revenue streams to players

expected to offer steady revenue streams to players In North America , the U.S has emerged as the major market over the past few years

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/28463

Polymer Dispersion Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The growing application of polymer dispersion for improving the performance of decorative paints and coatings has fueled the uptake.

The demand for eco-friendly paint and coatings is boosting the growth of the market.

Water-based polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) are gathering traction in coatings and adhesives, thereby spurring development avenues in the polymer dispersion market.

The shift of economies toward low-VOC and eco-friendly technologies has spurred some key end-use industries to invest substantially in the market. Examples are wood coatings and adhesives.

Emerging regulations have nudged players to look away from solvent-based products. PUDs are gathering steam in commercial applications.

Over the years, all industrialized nations have largely seen rise in production of adhesives and coatings, thereby boosting the uptake of polymer dispersion.

The versatility and low cost of acrylic dispersions has made these the cynosure of attention.

The development in emulsion polymerization techniques and the advent of eco-friendly water-based polymer dispersions are paving ways to new avenue.

However, complying with regulations usually elevate the cost of production, as a result of which many players are unlikely to invest in cost-sensitive markets. On the other hand, the wide array of industrial applications of environmentally sustainable is expected to expand the horizon for all stakeholders.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Polymer Dispersion Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Polymer Dispersion Market: Regional Landscape

Geographically, Asia Pacific is a markedly lucrative regional market. Several manufacturers vying for competing gains are targeting avenues in the region. To this end, many have expanded their production capacities to the region, especially to India and China. The rise in application of water-based polyurethane and acrylic dispersions have spurned new revenues in the regional market. Also, the demand for latex and vinyl acetate emulsion polymers has risen in the automotive application, which in turn has spurred the regional market's growth.

Europe is a markedly lucrative market. The demand for coatings with low VOC content in the region is spurred by regulatory norms. Water-based polymer dispersions are extensively used to make such environmentally friendly coatings.

However, it is Asia Pacific that held the sway in 2018 by holding the major share. In the years of forecast, the share of the regional market is expected to rise. Strides made in paints, coatings, and adhesives will spur the application of polymer dispersions.

Browse More Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Global Polymer Dispersion Market: Research Scope

Polymer Dispersion Market by Resin

Acrylics

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Polyurethane

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

Others (including Epoxy, Silicon, Amino, Polyaspartic, Polysiloxane, Cellulosic, and Fluoropolymer)

Polymer Dispersion Market by Application

Paint & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Carpet Backing

Printing Inks

Others (including Textile, Leather, and Nonwoven)

Polymer Dispersion Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Restorative Materials Market - In terms of value, the global & Asia Pacific restorative materials market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rise in demand for dental treatment is boosting the dental consumables segment. Dental consumables include dental restoratives, orthodontics, endodontics, and infection control products. The expansion of the dental consumables segment is driving the global restorative materials market. The restorative materials market is also expanding due to the rise in aging population, growth in number of dental clinics, increase in demand for cosmetic dentistry, and advancements in dental treatments.

Balsa Core Materials Market - In terms of value, the global balsa core materials market for structural composites is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Balsa is used as a core material, owing to its excellent chemical and styrene resistance, as well as neutral behavior. It can be processed with various different resin systems. Furthermore, it offers excellent laminate adhesion properties. End-grain balsa is a structural core with properties that make it ideal for sandwich construction. Additionally, it is compatible with different types of manufacturing processes, from prepreg construction to wet lamination.

Superabsorbent Polymers Market - The increase in usage of superabsorbent polymers in disposable baby diapers and sanitary products is propelling the global superabsorbent polymers market. These polymers are added in the form of absorbent layers at the core of the diapers. This helps them absorb the liquid that is then converted into gel. This protects the baby from rashes. Furthermore, rise in birth rates has contributed to the growth in demand for baby diapers. This, in turn, is expected to significantly boost the superabsorbent polymers market across the globe.

EVA Resins & Films Market - In terms of value, the global EVA resins & films market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2028. Ethylene and vinyl acetate are used in the manufacture of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) resins. EVA resins & films are employed in the manufacture of foams, packaging films, solar cell encapsulation, wires & cables, and hot melt adhesives. EVA with low melt index offers superior viscosity, high strength, and relative bonding and melting strength as compared to its melt index counterparts. EVA resins are primarily employed in the paper and packaging industry, owing to their superior properties such as low sealing temperature and enhanced flexibility. Furthermore, EVA resins are utilized in photovoltaic panels that are used in solar energy generation.

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA- Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/polymer-dispersion-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

SOURCE Transparency Market Research