Polymer Concrete Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the projected period of 2020-2030

Key Takeaways from Polymer Concrete Market Study

Polymer concrete, with its superior mechanical and chemical properties such as bearing strength, compressive & preserving strength, low penetrability, and cost effectiveness, is projected to gain substantial traction in the course of the coming decade. As compared to conventional concrete, the polymer concrete market is expected to witness high volume sales growth.

On account of the predominant properties of polymer concrete, such as its ability to form complicated shapes, fast curability, and excellent vibration damping, it is estimated to gain significant traction in industrial applications.

There has been a surge in the adoption of polymer concrete in energy utilities, pulp and paper, metallurgy, and chemical end-use industries for flooring applications, waste & waste water containers, trench drains, and chemical containments.

Polymer concrete channels for drainage applications have been finding attractive market demand growth on account of the precision molding they are subjected to, coupled with precise finishing, which encourages efficient hydraulic flow, to ensure superior discharge rates vis-à-vis equivalent-sized cast-in-place concrete drainage systems. This is expected to be an emerging trend in the municipal applications of polymer concrete across regions, over the next few years.

Western Europe was the initial adopter of polymer concrete, owing to the establishment of environmental mandates by regional governments, and currently holds around one-third market share in the global polymer concrete market.

was the initial adopter of polymer concrete, owing to the establishment of environmental mandates by regional governments, and currently holds around one-third market share in the global polymer concrete market. There has been surplus growth in infrastructural expansion activities such as transportation infrastructure, bridges, and damns in developing economies such as China and India . Many Asia Pacific nations are upgrading and expanding their existing sewage systems, which is expected to drive demand for polymer concrete.

The Middle East, which accounts for around one-fifth of the global polymer concrete market, sees considerable adoption in building construction, tunnel liners, countertops in residential applications, and other similar civic infrastructure. Out of the few growing industries across the world, the construction sector is one of the key industries to lose maximum momentum due to the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby adversely impacting the polymer concrete market.

, which accounts for around one-fifth of the global polymer concrete market, sees considerable adoption in building construction, tunnel liners, countertops in residential applications, and other similar civic infrastructure. Out of the few growing industries across the world, the construction sector is one of the key industries to lose maximum momentum due to the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby adversely impacting the polymer concrete market.

"Superior performance characteristics over conventional concrete are advocating the use of polymer concrete in various industrial applications," says a PMR analyst.

Polymer Concrete Market Landscape

The global polymer concrete market is stipulated to a moderately consolidated market space, with a handful of players holding around half of the global market share. Tier-1 manufacturers of polymer concrete are focused on developing and extending production technologies and expansion capacities to meet industry demand, which helps reduce environmental impact and follow stringent government regulation standards. In addition, key players are focusing on expanding and establishing new and innovative production facilities across the world. Some of the identified leading manufacturers the global polymer concrete market are BASF SE, Sika AG, ACO Group, and Kwik Bond Polymers LLC, amongst others.

Polymer Concrete Market: Conclusion

Though the construction industry is one of the majorly hit sectors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, yet, post containment, the global polymer concrete market is anticipated to witness a growth rate above industry standards. Europe is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market, followed by North America. Polymer concrete manufacturers are modifying their strategies, as end users are preferring cost-effective raw materials for their projects to earn more profits.

The global polymer concrete market research authored by Persistence Market Research analysts, offers an exhaustive study on global-, regional-, and country-level analysis. The global polymer concrete market study includes pricing analysis, impact of macro-economic and forecast factors, ten-year market projections, and competition benchmarking. The report also entails company study, market structure analysis, and supply chain. As per PMR's scope, the polymer concrete market has been segmented on the basis of material, end use, binding agent, application, and region.

