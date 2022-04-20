Polygon extend their geographical footprint in France

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon France won the bidding process to acquire employees, locations, customers, and projects from Uni Promotion, based in Paris. The transaction is a prepacked sales deal within a judicial reorganization procedure in the context of a potential bankruptcy of Uni Promotion. The goals of this procedure are to safe jobs and the assets of the company. Uni Promotion has been a well-known property damage restoration company with specialties in Leak detection and Reconstruction services.

"It's a great opportunity for us to continue the footprint of Uni Promotion and offer its employees continued employment within our organization. Through this, we will extend our geographical footprint in France and extend our business portfolio with reconstruction services. In particular the joint field and commercial organization will strongly contribute to our growth ambitions for Polygon France," says Damien Comandon, Country President Polygon France.

"Uni Promotion's culture has been very customer focused and their customer segments fit well together with Polygon. I'm glad to welcome our new colleagues to our growing Polygon family. We are following our strategic agenda to be the global leader in property damage control," says Axel Gränitz, President & CEO of Polygon Group.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

