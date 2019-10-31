Polygon Acquires Saneringsfirman Hedberg AB

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire Saneringsfirman Hedberg AB in Sweden. The acquisition will add 30 employees and annual sales of about 2.5 MEUR.

Saneringsfirman Hedberg AB is a property damage restoration company with a strong position in Dalarna, Sweden. The company is a local market leader in demolition and fire damage restoration and will enable Polygon Sweden to broaden the customer base in the region and offer the customer complete solutions in property damage restoration. The company works with both municipal and private real estate companies as well as insurance companies.

"It was a natural choice to hand over to Polygon since we share the same values and view of how to perform our business. We are looking forward to be a part of the Polygon group," says Olle Hedberg, the founder of Saneringsfirman Hedberg AB.

"This acquisition enables us to offer complete property damage solutions. In addition Saneringsfirman Hedberg AB shares our way of working towards customers, employees and suppliers. We are excited to grow our addressable market," says Thomas Perman, Country President Polygon Sweden.

The acquisition is expected to close January 2, 2020.

