Polygon acquires RHD Recycling-Hof Duisburg GmbH in Germany

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYGONVATRO has signed an agreement to acquire RHD Recycling-Hof Duisburg GmbH ("RHD") in Germany, focused on demolition and contaminated restoration. RHD has 40 employees and annual sales of around 16 MEUR.

"The acquisition of RHD will not only expand the German service portfolio and meet our customer´s demand to be a full one stop shop provider. It also follows our European strategy to enter the fire and water damage demolition market. I´m happy to welcome RHD to our Polygon family", says Axel Gränitz, President & CEO of Polygon Group.

RHD was founded in 2011 and offer a wide range of services within demolition services and contaminated restoration such as restoration of burned down buildings and asbestos removal. RHD is located in Gelsenkirchen, but is operating throughout all regions in Germany.

"RHD has been one of our subcontractors for many years and we share the same values and attitude to lead by example. Additionally, we have a joint strong growth agenda. I´m really looking forward to us working and growing together", says Andreas Weber, Country President of POLYGONVATRO in Germany.

"I´m very happy to become a part of the German Polygon family. With support from an established and market leading company like Polygon, I see great opportunities to grow and expand our market share even further", says Holger Schmidt Managing Director at RHD.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the German competition authorities.

