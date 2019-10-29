Polygiene AB Appoints New CFO

Nina Forsvall has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Polygiene AB

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- She comes from Bühler Nordic where she held the position of CFO. Forsvall has extensive experience and well-documented credentials from both entrepreneurial companies like Ipendo and Donya Labs, both of which have shown very rapid growth, as well as larger companies such as Awapatent and Bühler Nordic.

"After an extensive recruitment process, I am now very pleased with the appointment of Nina Forsvall as the new CFO of the company", says Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene AB. "Her considerable experience in fast-growing companies, combined with valuable personal qualities, makes her a great asset during Polygiene's continued journey forward," she continues.

Nina Forsvall starts her service on January 2, 2020.

This information is information that Polygiene AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on Oct 29, 2019.

