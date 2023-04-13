Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market worth $2.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market by Grade, Application (Films, Sheets & Bin Liners, Coatings & Adhesives, Molded Products, Fibers), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Bio-medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.1% from USD 1.5 billion in 2022.

The PBAT market is mainly driven by the increase in consumer awareness and growing demand in end-use industries like packaging, consumer goods, agriculture and bio-medical, among other industries. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing market in the Asia Pacific region.

Agriculture industry is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

PBAT is widely used in the agricultural end-use industry due to its biobased content and biodegradability. Farmers have been using PBAT and PBS mulch films to improve crop productivity and soil quality. These polymers are also used in the cultivation, harvesting, and processing of agricultural products. Agricultural films can also be used in making plant pots. The mulch films were incorporated into the soil, and the biodegradability and water-solubility of PBAT increased. This led to an increased demand for PBAT in agriculture.

Extrusion grade is projected to be the largest growing grade in the PBAT market, in terms of value.

Extrusion is a common processing method used for PBAT resin to manufacture various products, such as blown films, sheets, and profiles. The extrusion process involves melting the PBAT resin in an extruder and then pushing the molten material through a die to form the desired shape. Extrusion is used more frequently than thermoforming in the production of PBAT products. This is because PBAT has good melt strength and viscosity, which makes it suitable for processing using extrusion techniques.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for PBAT during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The availability of low-cost raw material and labour in the Asia Pacifc region attracts foreign manufacturers to establish their manufacturing plants. Government initiatives against global warming and single use plastic bans will also boost the PBAT market in the region. In addition, rising application of PBAT in packaging, consumer goods, agriculture and bio-medical will drive the PBAT market. The low living standard and low disposable income of the people in Asia Pacifc will result in price reduction of PBAT in the region.

Market Players

New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the PBAT market include BASF SE (Germany), Novamont S.P.A (Italy), Willeap (South Korea), Kingfa (China), Hangzhou Peijin Chemical Co. Ltd (China), Zhejiang Biodegradable Advanced Material Co. Ltd (China), Anhui Jumei Biotechnology (China), Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Jinhui Zhaolong Advanced Technology Co. Ltd (China), Mitsui Plastics, Inc (US), and Chang Chun Group (China).

