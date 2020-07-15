Polyaspartic Coatings Market Estimated to Reach Valuation of US$ 931 Mn by 2027, Properties of Polyaspartic Coatings to Attract Promising Growth Opportunities: TMR

Augmented research and development operations for high performance and eco-friendly protective coatings for use in industries such as automotive, marine, and power generation may invite good growth opportunities for polyaspartic coatings market

Geographically, North America is prophesied to emerge as a robust growth generating region for the polyaspartic coatings market

ALBANY, New York, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The properties attached to polyaspartic coatings such as enhanced film thickness, long pot life, improved compatibility with most surfaces, and condensed drying time are expected to paint colors of growth on the canvas of polyaspartic coatings market. Scaling construction activities are further assisting to strengthen the growth rate of the polyaspartic coatings market.

Taking into consideration the aforementioned factors, the global polyaspartic coatings market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.5% across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global polyaspartic coatings market was valued at nearly US$ 525 mn in 2018 and is extrapolated to reach over US$ 931 mn by 2027.

The corrosion-resistant properties of polyaspartic coatings along with the assurance of high durability and hardness make them one of the preferred choices of numerous end-users. In addition, polyaspartic coatings act as an armor against the changing climatic conditions. Thus, relying on all these factors, the polyaspartic coatings market is expected to make a steady growth across the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24056

Polyaspartic Coatings Market: Key Revelations

The water-based segment may acquire a bullish share among all the other technologies classified under the polyaspartic coatings market

On the grounds of revenue, the construction sector held more than 50% of the polyaspartic coatings market in 2018 and will continue to display the same throughout the forecast period

North America is anticipated to showcase promising growth across the forecast period

is anticipated to showcase promising growth across the forecast period Asia Pacific and Europe jointly held more than 50 percent of the global polyaspartic coatings market share and will ride on the same wave of growth

Unfold 291 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights on Polyaspartic Coatings Market (Technology - Water, Solvent, and Powder; End-user - Construction (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), Transportation (Automotive and Rail Car), and Power Generation) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/polyaspartic-coatings-market.htm

Polyaspartic Coatings Market: Growth Generators and Promising Avenues

The polyaspartic coatings market incurs good growth prospects on the back of several beneficial properties associated. Cost-effectiveness is also an important factor that has a positive influence on the polyaspartic coatings market.

The prospering ship-building industry across the military and commercial sectors is ensuring escalated growth for the polyaspartic coatings market; these coatings are used on a large scale in marine vessels and ships

The achievement of low or negligible VOC polyaspartic coatings leads to less harmful effect on the environment, thus making it a favorite choice among the end-users; rise in construction of green buildings may prove a boon for the growth of polyaspartic coatings market

The non-yellowing nature of polyaspartic coatings may prove as a growth attractor for the polyaspartic coatings market

The humungous demand from renewable power generation segment such as wind turbines may further accelerate the growth rate of the polyaspartic coatings market; polyaspartic coatings are used to guard offshore wind turbines against corrosion and similar hazards

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/24056

Advantages of Polyaspartic Coatings over Epoxy and Polyurethane Coatings

Though the availability of epoxy and polyurethane coatings proves as a growth obstacle for polyaspartic coatings market, polyaspartic coatings are more beneficial in terms of properties. When compared with epoxy and polyurethane coatings, polyaspartic coatings exhibit more compatibility with the surfaces. Epoxy and polyurethane coatings need longer curing time as compared to polyaspartic coatings. In addition, polyaspartic coatings can also be used for applications at temperatures below freezing levels. Furthermore, low VOC coatings are possible through polyaspartic technology, thus leading to safer application in confined spaces such as railcars, pipes, and storage tanks.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Polyaspartic Coatings Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=24056<ype=S

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Segmentation

By Technology

Water

Solvent

Powder

By End user

Construction

Transportation

Power generation

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Military Aerospace Coatings Market - Based on resin type, the military aerospace coatings market can be divided into epoxy, polyurethane, and others. In terms of technology, the military aerospace coatings market can be bifurcated into liquid and powder. The liquid segment can be further sub-segmented into solvent based coatings and water based coatings. In terms of end-use, the military aerospace coatings market can be classified into OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul).

Industrial Floor Coatings Market - The global industrial floor coating market can be segmented based on binder type, flooring material, coating component, end-user, and region. In terms of binder type, the global industrial floor coating market can be classified into epoxy, polyaspartic, and others (including acrylic and polyurethane). The epoxy segment is expanding significantly, as epoxy binders possess attributes such as high adhesion, flexibility, and solvent resistance.

Glass Coatings Market - The global glass coatings market can be segmented based on type and technology. In terms of type, the global glass coatings market can be divided into low-E coatings, solar control coatings, and self-cleaning coatings. Low-E coatings are highly popular glass coatings available in the market. These coatings are virtually invisible, microscopically thin, and deposited as a metal or metallic oxide layers on glazing surfaces in order to increase the energy efficiency by suppressing radiative heat flow.

High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market - The global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.0% between 2019 and 2027. The market is driven by growth of the global oil & gas industry. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global market, due to growth of construction, marine, and oil & gas industries in the region.

2-shot Injection Molding Market - The global 2-shot injection molding market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% between 2019 and 2027. Rising demand for high precision parts in automotive & medical industry coupled with growing use of recycle plastics is likely to drive 2-shot injection molding market during the forecast period.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research