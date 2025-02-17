Poll Reveals British Muslims 'deeply concerned' about grooming gangs. Landmark survey completed by Opinium in partnership with the Concordia Forum explores disinformation and hostility towards UK's Muslims

Over 61% of Muslims in the UK want to see more support from government for victims – in stark rebuke of mainstream narratives surrounding Muslim grooming gang scandal.

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 80% of British Muslims are deeply concerned about the danger posed by grooming gangs and back efforts to provide greater support for victims, a new poll has revealed.

The poll, completed by Opinium in partnership with the Concordia Forum, also found that:

The overwhelming proportion of British Muslims (61%) felt that more support was needed for victims of grooming gangs, with only 17% feeling that victims had received enough already .

. Under half of respondents (47%) believe that the police have done a good job in responding to the grooming gang scandal, with 36% believing they have done a bad job and 17% unsure.

The survey, which polled a total of 504 British Muslims from across the UK, was commissioned by the Concordia Forum, a trans-Atlantic network of Western Muslim leaders.

Its founder and president, Muddassar Ahmed, said its findings countered the narratives about the reaction to the grooming gang scandal amongst Britain's Muslim community. He said:

"These findings reinforce the reality that misinformation about Muslims in Britain is rife and unjustified…The recent attacks conflating Muslim communities with grooming gangs is simply unfounded - with a vast majority sharing the view that more must urgently be done to tackle this terrible crime."

Ahmed also pointed to the Opinium poll's findings that just under half of British Muslims had experienced anti-Muslim discrimination, and two-thirds of respondents believe that the government needed to take action to combat Islamophobia via an official body. He concluded:

"It's clear that Muslim communities are experiencing record levels of discrimination and hostility just for practicing their faith, or for holding strong but legitimate political views about the Middle East crisis…Our findings show clearly that to maintain a cohesive, flourishing society, more needs to be done by the UK government to engage British Muslims and ensure their voices are heard."

The survey also highlighted widespread support for greater aid to Gaza and the government's recognition of a Palestinian state, with three in in four respondents wanting the government to give more support to the people of Gaza.

Note on the research: This report presents findings from a nationally representative poll of 504 UK Muslims, conducted by Opinium on behalf of Concordia Forum. The survey explores a range of topics including experiences of discrimination, attitudes towards the Israel-Gaza conflict, and concerns about the issue of the Rotherham grooming gangs. The results offer insights into the community's perceptions of and views on current events. Fieldwork took place between January 28 and February 4, 2025.

About the Concordia Forum: The Concordia Forum is an invitation-only global network of nearly 1,000 leaders of Muslim backgrounds. The Forum convenes annual retreats, alternating between North America and Europe, bringing together up to 250 participants to promote social justice, improve social mobility, and foster collaborative problem-solving for positive societal change. These retreats provide a platform for cross-sectoral leaders to engage in workshops, debates, and cultural activities, fostering dialogue and bridge-building in a dynamic global landscape. The Forum is non-religious in nature and leverages the diverse faith and professional backgrounds of its participants to address complex global challenges.

About Opinium: Opinium is an award-winning strategic insight agency built on the belief that in a world of uncertainty and complexity, success depends on the ability to stay on pulse of what people think, feel and do. Creative and inquisitive, they are passionate about empowering their clients to make the decisions that matter. They work with organisations to define and overcome strategic challenges – helping them to get to grips with the world in which their brands operate. They use the right approach and methodology to deliver robust insights, strategic counsel and targeted recommendations that generate change and positive outcomes.