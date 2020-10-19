Polin Waterparks Receives WWA Leading Edge Award for The Europe’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, Suntago Water World

General Session for the WWA40 Virtual Show kicked off with a Welcome address from Rick Root, President of the World Waterpark Association. Then, Damien Latham, Chair of the World Waterpark Association Board of Directors and Andrew Chafatelli, Vice Chair of the World Waterpark Association Board of Directors announced the winners of this year's Leading Edge Award on the second day of the WWA Virtual Show. Polin Waterparks has been recognized for its work on the Europe's largest indoor waterpark named Suntago Water World at Park of Poland. That award was designed to recognize a park and supplier member who, through their combined efforts, brought a project, product, service or program to fruition, thereby creating industry innovation and leadership. WWA defines the honor as: "Awarded to individuals or parks for creativity in the development of new themes, facilities, programs, services or operational concepts in the water attractions industry; and to suppliers who have developed new concepts, products or services to the benefit of park members, their customers or the water attractions industry. "

Suntago Water World is a staggering 67,000 m2 waterpark that can hold up to 10,000 people for 365 days of the year. It offers 18 swimming pools with a total area of 3,500 square meters, 32 water slides totalling 3.2 kilometers in length (including Europe's longest slide at 320 meters), 10 saunas and luxury spas, and a 40,000 square meter "tropical" garden complete with more than 700 real, imported palm trees and other plants from Malaysia, Florida and Costa Rica.It features more than a dozen of Polin's signature waterslides. The colorful twisting tubes soar above the lush landscape of tropical plants and orchids inside the facility and includes 32 water slides totalling 3.2 kilometers in length (including Europe's longest slide at 320 meters).

Polin Waterparks previously received WWA's Leading Edge Award in 2014 as supplier partner of the Cartoon Network Amazone Waterpark, in Pattaya, Thailand. CN Amazone features 10 themed-entertainment zones with more than 25 rides. The water park also boasts captivating live and multimedia entertainment that incorporates the latest in interactive smart-screen technology.

Since receiving that award, more recently, Polin Waterparks was acknowledged with a 2016 Leading Edge Award during WWA's event in New Orleans for expertise in innovation. Specifically, last year's award recognized Polin's "innovation in waterslide manufacturing that allows for artistic theming, unique patterns and sound effects."

The WWA's Board of Directors selected Polin Waterparks for the exclusive honor based on the company's unique, pioneering and exclusive waterslide-manufacturing technologies, such as closed-molded manufacturing technology, Natural Light Effects, Special Pattern Effects, Patterned Translucency, Slide'nRoll, Translucent Slide Parts and new design options that allow parks to offer customized theming, storytelling, spectator appeal and an interactive rider experience.

In 2017, Polin's partner in receiving the award, the world-class Land of Legends Theme Park in Antalya, Turkey, is the first Turkish theme park - and first in the EMEA (Europe, Middle Eastand Africa) region of the world - to ever be honored with a Leading Edge Award. The Land of Legends features a long and varied list of attractions - from a five-star hotel to a dolphinarium, a wildlife park, a theme park and its "Legend of Aqua waterpark" that sets the park apart.

Most recently, Polin has been awarded for its work on The Wave Coventry which is an indoor water park situated in Coventry in the West Midlands, United Kingdom. Accommodating six slides into such a tight space required extraordinarily delicate design skills. Polin Waterparks needed to incorporate the building's unique considerations into its slide designs.

Director of Marketing and Communications, Sohret Pakis says, "This recognition of our passionate efforts by WWA means a lot. We gratefully send all of our thanks to the WWA board of directors and congratulate all the winners who are passionate about serving and contributing to this amazing industry. Together we are strong and successful."

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,500 waterpark projects in 108 countries around the world and is the biggest waterslide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations. More

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90 262 656 64 67 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.

Polin Waterparks is a Polin Group Company

