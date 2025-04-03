Pole Star Global Appoints 2 Key Executives to Catalyze Innovation and Accelerate Growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pole Star Global, the leader in maritime intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions, announced the appointment of two key strategic executives, accelerating their mission to deliver next-generation maritime risk analytics and operational intelligence. Matt Morgan joins as Chief Product Officer (CPO), and Saleem Khan joins as Chief Data & Analytics Officer (CDAO). Both leaders bring decades of experience in maritime technology, data analytics, and risk management. Their expertise and leadership will play pivotal roles in driving Pole Star's next phase of innovation and global expansion.

"These appointments mark an exciting new chapter for Pole Star," said Bob Skea, CEO of Pole Star Global. "Matt and Saleem bring complementary expertise and a shared vision for advancing our product, data and predictive analytics and AI strategy . Their contributions will be instrumental as we continue to deliver maritime solutions that enhance counterparty transparency, manage risk, and create value for our customers across the entire ecosystem."

Matt Morgan Appointed Chief Product Officer

Leveraging his 16 years of experience in maritime technology and data analytics, Matt Morgan will lead Pole Star's product strategy, aligning the company's industry-leading solutions with the evolving needs of the global maritime ecosystem. His strategic initiatives will integrate Pole Star's capabilities across its diverse customer base and ensure a unified product vision that leverages the company's proprietary insights, robust technology and deep expertise.

"Matt is the kind of leader that will have a significant impact on the entire market. His vision for the future of our industry and his ability to execute at a high level will be critical as we expand our offerings," Skea said.

Morgan previously served as Founder and CEO of FreightFlows, a maritime data analytics company. His career spans container shipping, commodity trading, and supply chain visibility solutions, giving him a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities facing maritime stakeholders.

"At its core, Pole Star is a trusted third party in global trade, uniquely positioned to bring transparency and security to an industry that thrives in opacity," Morgan said. "Since Polestar is not a broker, carrier, or cargo owner—we serve as a neutral conduit, making global trade safer and more efficient."

Morgan will spearhead the evolution of Pole Star's solutions, including innovations in AI risk analytics, sanctions compliance, and operational intelligence. He will also lead Pole Star Labs, the company's innovation hub focused on advancing next-generation technologies.

Saleem Khan Appointed Chief Data & Analytics Officer

20 years of deep experience in financial services, data insights and risk management have prepared Saleem Khan for his new role as Chief Data & Analytics Officer. Khan will oversee Pole Star's strategic "growth pillars," focusing on the creation and commercialization of new data-driven products, robust risk analytics capabilities, and prescriptive actionable insights that help Pole Star customers navigate complex regulatory and operational environments.

"Saleem's expertise is precisely aligned to what the maritime industry needs when you consider the tumultuous landscape of regulatory, commercial and security concerns," Skea said. "His deep expertise in insight-fueled decisioning, financial services and risk ratings, along with his proven track record of building data and analytics solutions, makes him perfectly suited to lead the expansion of our portfolio."

Khan has held senior roles at Standard & Poor's and Dun & Bradstreet where he developed risk rating methodologies and leveraged complex data sets for financial services and government stakeholders. Notably, at Dun & Bradstreet, Khan integrated shipping data into supplier risk ratings, demonstrating his expertise at the intersection of maritime data and risk analysis.

"Pole Star is uniquely positioned in global trade, we deliver unbiased risk analytics and intelligence that the maritime industry relies on to navigate today's challenges," Khan said. "My focus is on expanding our data and analytics offerings to create measurable value for our customers—whether they are examining growth opportunities, managing compliance risk or seeking operational efficiency."

Khan and Morgan will collaborate closely with Pole Star's executive team to bring new solutions to market and ensure the company remains the partner of choice for global finance leaders, sovereign governments, ship operators, and trade organizations.

About Pole Star Global

Pole Star Global provides industry-leading maritime intelligence solutions designed to help organizations mitigate risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance operational efficiency across the global supply chain. For over 25 years, Pole Star has been a trusted partner to governments, financial institutions, ship operators, and global businesses, delivering innovative technology solutions that safeguard trade, vessels, and reputations worldwide.

