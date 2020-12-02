Polar Speed Opens New GDP/GMP Facility In England

New Hub Provides Final Mile Delivery Solutions For Pharma Clients to Pharmacies, Hospitals And Patients

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar Speed announced today the opening of their new warehouse and transportation hub providing additional storage capacity to clients for pharmaceutical products. Located less than 3 miles North of Birmingham City Centre and 12 miles from Birmingham Airport, the new 100,000 square foot hub provides easy access to transportation links and adds 23 routes to Polar Speed's delivery network. The state-of-the-art facility operates to GDP/GMP Standards, offering temperature-controlled warehouse space of 2-8 and 15-25 degrees Celsius and frozen storage ranging from -20 to -80 degrees Celsius. With 8,000 pallet spaces available, Polar Speed offers direct-to-pharmacy, direct-to-hospital and direct-to-patient distribution, and in addition to its current order-to-cash services, now offers import, re-packing, labelling and assembly services in the UK for pharmaceutical clients.

"Polar Speed is well positioned to support clients with additional Brexit storage solutions in the short term, with potential to support seasonal flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine storage and distribution next year," said Wes Wheeler, UPS Healthcare President.

All of Polar Speed's facilities are licenced by the MHRA for GDP/GMP activities, offering pick and pack services, with real time inventory management to ensure visibility and oversight for every pharmaceutical shipment. Their direct-to-market Order to Cash solution provides a highly scalable service with dedicated project management teams and end-to-end service streams. Customizable order platforms offer flexibility and control for every client and project. Serving over 20,000 patients, Polar Speed's pharmacy services provide full patient oversight through their Polar Care Patient Management System. Coordinated patient support programs and homecare including nursing and phlebotomy services are also available.

Doaa Fathallah, Senior Vice President of Polar Speed, commented on the new facility, "We are committed to meeting the needs of our clients efficiently and effectively with tailor-made solutions. Polar Speed will continue to add capacity, technology, and services as needed to ensure we are providing a streamlined and flexible supply chain for the industry."

Polar Speed is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS and part of the UPS Healthcare division. Polar Speed operates in an increasingly complex environment, where healthcare providers and life sciences companies must improve and optimise their supply chain, maintain regulatory compliance at all times and provide clinical excellence when delivering services to patients in their own home. In the UK, they provide a one-stop solution for your clinical and pharmaceutical supply chain needs. Polar Speed has access to utilize the robust global UPS Healthcare network of approximately 9 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP- compliant healthcare distribution space globally, highly trained healthcare logistics personnel, and dedicated services to protect products during transit. Everything is in position to deliver – our network, customs brokerage, trade management services, healthcare-compliant facilities and quality and regulatory experts

