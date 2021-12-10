PokerStars Casino Becomes Official Partner of CFR Cluj

The partnership will see PokerStars Casino feature on CFR Cluj's official shirts and training kit, and around the Dr. Constantin Rădulescu stadium starting from December 12 th when the team play against CS Mioveni.

Alfonso Cardalda, Marketing Director at PokerStars Casino, said: "PokerStars Casino is delighted to become the official partner of CFR Cluj. The team's performance in recent years supports and matches our drive and determination, so we are excited to build the PokerStars Casino presence in Romania and show our ambitions in the market. We are all-in for this partnership and we look forward to making this union epic."

Cristian Balaj, president of CFR Cluj said: "We are happy to work with the new PokerStars Casino team. The association of CFR Cluj, the current Romanian champions, with an internationally renowned brand that wants to be the best in its industry, underlines the fact that we have common goals. We look forward to continuing to enjoy notable performances together!"

In October this year, PokerStars Casino launched its first Romanian marketing campaign, 'Epic Downtime'. Providing entertainment for the community is at the heart of everything PokerStars Casino does, and the new Epic Downtime ad campaign reflects that.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.ro/about/responsible-gaming/

18+. Licenta nr L1160658W000323. Joacă responsabil. Se aplică termeni și condiții.

About PokerStars Casino:

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars Casino is the online casino brand of PokerStars and builds upon the strength of its sister brand, PokerStars, to offer casino players an unrivalled playing experience through a wide range of popular and specialist casino games, fantastic promotions, and exclusive new products.

PokerStars Casino is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR).

