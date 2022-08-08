Point-of-Donation Platform, Give A Little reaches £10m in donations

Number of Cashless Donations increase fivefold year on year on the Give A Little platform

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Give A Little today celebrates reaching £10m in donation revenues. This is a significant milestone that reflects over 4,000 charities who have made the move to cashless fundraising with the platform, taking payment card donations via contactless, Chip+PIN and online donations.

The Give A Little platform provides the point-of-donation experience for donors and campaign management for charities to set up their fundraising. The service launched in 2019 and supports charities of all sizes, including Cancer Research UK, London Zoo, and the Church of England.

All charities now need technology for handling cashless donations as donors have largely moved away from cash. According to CAF's 2021 UK Giving Report, just 7% of donors used cash in January 2021, and Give A Little has seen more than a fivefold increase in the number of cashless donations being made using its platform year on year (May 20-21/ May 21/22).

Give A Little's core mission is to reduce the cost barrier for charities moving to cashless and to thereafter shield them from the cost of technology change, which is increasing dramatically as new payment methods proliferate. The platform is built on a model where charities bringing in higher revenues subscribe to a Premium Account, which enables charities just starting, or micro charities who will never take much in the way of donations, to benefit from a free Basic Account.

Give A Little Co-Founder, Ben Stewart, says: "The Give A Little team is incredibly proud to reach this £10m milestone. We set out to ensure charities, especially the smallest ones, would not be left behind by the acceleration towards a cashless society and it's testament to the team's dedication that we have built such a robust customer base in such a short time, and mainly through word of mouth. We designed Give A Little from the outset to easily accommodate changing technology and to integrate with a range of portable and fixed donation points and a choice of payment processors. This allows charities to keep up with the latest innovations while at the same time eliminating technology risks and the inherent costs of change, and helps further by removing the need for staff to be trained as experts."

"Our unique model as a point-of-donation platform enables us to offer charities reliability and resilience over very long periods of time. We achieve this while also being an affordable way to get started with cashless fundraising. Additionally, we believe strongly in making the donor experience as best as it can possibly be, whether that's by offering donors a choice of donation amounts or presenting them with a visually engaging campaign screen, and that builds trust with the charity. Our specialisation around the point-of-donation experience leads to industry leading average donation values (over £10 for App donations and £40 for Web donations). We look forward to helping many more charities increase their donation revenues and to thrive even in difficult times."

About Give A Little

Give A Little aims to be the most easy-to-use, flexible and affordable way for charities of all sizes to collect donations in a cashless society. The Give A Little point-of-donation platform was founded by parent company, Caution Your Blast Ltd. (CYB) as part of its commitment to using digital as a force for good. CYB is one of the UK's leading digital practices and a provider of digital service design and software development to the UK Government and clients such as IKEA.

Give A Little came about after CYB worked with BT in 2016 to develop the first contactless donation solution with a touch screen - the Digital Tin. Trials of the Digital Tin were very successful, with charities like Comic Relief, Cancer Research and UNICEF loving the solution. Through this important work, CYB identified that smaller charities needed the support of a sponsor to be able to afford contactless donation solutions as the cost of entry was too high, sometimes even for bigger charities. So Give A Little was set up to drive down the cost of accessing cashless donations for charities of all sizes, as it was out of reach for many.

There are currently three ways that charities can use Give A Little for cashless fundraising (charities can use one, or use a combination, of the below options):

DIY approach - by combining an Android smartphone or tablet with the Give A Little App and a payment card reader Donation station - charities can purchase a donation station or kiosk from one of Give A Little's device partners, CollecTin or Payaz , which are installed with Give A Little software Online giving - charities can create unlimited Web campaigns, share via social media, and download QR codes enabling donors to donate easily through a digital wallet (Apple Pay and/ or Google Pay)

Established in February 2019, Give A Little now helps over 4,000 charities and has raised over £10m in donations.

