PM Sheikh Hasina launches GCA Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation in Dhaka

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday launched the Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation that aims to serve as a global platform on climate adaptation under the aegis of the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA).

Virtually addressing the launch event from Gonobhaban, the Prime Minister underscored the need to unlock enhanced community participation for climate adaptation. The Prime Minister stated: "Our government will extend all possible support to the Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation being launched today. We are pleased to have this as yet another offering from Bangladesh for the climate vulnerable peoples around the world."

Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki moon said, "I express my deepest appreciation to Prime Minister Hasina for hosting GCA in Bangladesh. Bangladesh has taken a global leadership role on the power of adaptation. The Global Hub will further empower local communities who know how best to identify solutions that fit local needs."

Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen said, "Today's inauguration marks a historic milestone towards the global collective action. Our Government stands ready to provide full support to GCA to achieve the goal of the Global Hub which is to promote Locally Led Adaptation at scale, with speed, to reduce climate risks for populations and sections of society that are most vulnerable to climate change."

GCA CEO Prof. Dr. Patrick Verkooijen said "Through this initiative, the Global Center on Adaptation aims to amplify the success and the experiences of Bangladesh in building the climate resilience of the most vulnerable communities."

Dr. Verkooijen lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in shifting the Bangladesh narrative from climate vulnerability and catastrophe to one of climate resilience and responsibility.

The Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation has been funded by the Global Center on Adaptation through a grant from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO). The British High Commissioner, Robert Chatterton Dickson said "We all know the climate emergency is an acute crisis. We need adaptation. Communities on the frontlines are best placed to identify solutions that fit their needs."

GCA, founded in 2018, is an international organization working as a solutions broker to accelerate action and support for adaptation solutions and a climate resilient future.

Website: https://gca.org/

