PM-International Korea donated 100M KRW to charity organization We Start for supporting character education of children

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM-International Korea supports the charity "We Start" with a donation of 100M KRW. General Manager Sales Alex Oh (right) and General Manager Operations & Finance Timo Breithaupt (left) handed over the donation to SuGil Kim, President of We Start (middle). It will be used for supporting the character education of the organization that children belonging to financially vulnerable social groups will participate in during the next year.

PM-International Korea held not only the donation ceremony but also a 2-day camp with 37 children sponsored by We Start centers. The children who will go to school again as COVID-19 restrictions were gradually lifted in Korea had a chance to recharge their cheerful energy through physical activities such as Mini Olympics and recreation.

Alex Oh mentioned this charity project: "Children are the future of Korea. Helping children to grow up bright and healthy is to form our future. Through the charity project with We Start, PM-International Korea wants to support the health and character education of children exposed to financially vulnerable environments. Once again, I'm glad that we conduct this charity project with the organization for the bright future of Korea."

Timo Breithaupt remarked about this charity project: "We want to give something back to the local community here in Korea. For almost 20 years, the PM-International Group has been actively involved in charity projects around the world. We are the largest corporate sponsors of the relief, development and advocacy organization World Vision with more than 3,000 sponsored children. Now it is time to contribute to the local community here in Korea. We're very thankful that we're having this opportunity."

Furthermore, he particularly expressed appreciation: "Our main goal is that we want to help empowering children. So, we're very happy and thankful to collaborate with a strong organization as We Start and to have the opportunity to do this here in Korea. And we're very thankful for our distribution partners and customers who have been giving us the chance to share our success with children in need and their families here in Korea."

SuGil Kim, President of We Start mentioned: "I appreciate PM-International Korea for deciding to donate to this project. We look forward to constructive cooperation with PM for children in Korea in the future."

We Start is a domestic child welfare charity that provides systematic character education programs for children and adolescents. It developed the integrated case management model first in Korea.

About PM-International AG: PM-International AG is one of Europe's largest direct selling companies in the areas of health, wellness, and beauty, based in Schengen, Luxembourg.

Founded in 1993, PM-International AG develops and markets high-quality, premium dietary supplements and cosmetics through its own brand FitLine® – many of which have a patented technology. The Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC®) represents the company's core competency: it delivers the nutrients exactly when they are needed and where they are needed – to the cellular level, from inside and out. To guarantee a continuous high product quality, the products are regularly and independently tested by TÜV SÜD ELAB. End customers can review information about the analysis directly on the TÜV SÜD ELAB website, by scanning the QR code on the product packaging. No other competitor offers this level of transparency.

More than 700 million FitLine® products have been sold worldwide. Well over 1,000 top athletes from more than 60 disciplines and 30 nations trust in FitLine nutritional supplements and FitLine is the official supplier of numerous sports associations and national teams. Within the framework of a unique sports marketing concept, there are cooperations with the German, Austrian, Polish and Canadian Ski Associations (DSV, ÖSV, PZN, ACA), the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the Federation of German Cyclists (BDR), the German Athletics Association (DLV), the Swiss Sliding Association (including bobsleigh), the Swiss Handball Federation (SHV) and others.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Further information can be found under: www.pm-international.com

Press contact: PM-International Korea Luke Kim l M: +82-10-9127-9533 l E: luke.kim@pm-international.kr

SOURCE PM-International AG