Plusgrade and Atlantis Dubai Partner to Enhance Guest Experiences with Seamless Upgrade Solutions

MONTREAL, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade, a global leader in ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Atlantis Dubai's two premier luxury resorts: Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal. This collaboration introduces an innovative solution that enhances the guest experience by offering seamless access to premium room upgrades, stay extensions, and exclusive experiences, unlocking new revenue opportunities through an intelligent, fully automated, and white-labeled platform.

A Smarter Approach to Personalized Luxury

With this seamless integration, Atlantis Dubai replaces a legacy system with an intuitive, fully automated platform. Now, guests can bid on or purchase upgrades in a way that is effortless, highly personalized, and aligned with the resort's commitment to world-class hospitality. Beyond premium room upgrades, the platform provides guests with even more opportunities to enhance their stay, offering greater flexibility and choice throughout their journey.

The initiative follows a successful pilot at Atlantis, The Palm, where Plusgrade's solution increased both guest satisfaction and incremental revenue, reinforcing its value as a strategic hospitality technology partner.

Elevating Every Guest Stay

"The power of bidding technology transforms the way travelers interact with their journey," said Daniele Carrai, Vice President, Revenue Management, Atlantis Dubai. "Having seen the value of Plusgrade's solutions during my time in the cruise industry, I am thrilled to bring this level of innovation to Atlantis Dubai. Our 'innovation partnership' with Plusgrade allows us to push boundaries and continuously evolve our guest offerings. Their commitment to delivering against our unique needs has made them an invaluable partner as we work together to redefine luxury travel."

"At Atlantis, our guests expect a level of luxury and personalization that sets new benchmarks in the ultra-luxury market," said Michael Chatzidakis, Director, Revenue Management, Atlantis Dubai. "The ease of using Plusgrade's intelligent platform allows us to elevate every aspect of the guest journey, offering tailored services and experiences that make each stay unforgettable."

Powering the Future of Guest Engagement

"Our partnership with Atlantis Dubai is a perfect example of how technology can enhance the guest experience while driving significant ancillary revenue," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "By integrating our intelligent upgrade solution, along with other personalized upsell opportunities, we are giving guests greater choice and flexibility while helping Atlantis Dubai unlock new revenue streams. We are proud to work with these iconic resorts to set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality."

Key Benefits of the Program

Exclusive Upgrades: Guests can bid on or purchase room upgrades, ensuring a tailored and elevated stay. Seamless Experience: Fully integrated with Atlantis Dubai's brand and booking systems for effortless personalization. Maximized Guest Engagement: A range of upsell opportunities ensures every guest can enhance their stay in a way that suits their needs.

This partnership marks a major step in Atlantis Dubai's commitment to innovation in hospitality, delivering a more personalized and seamless guest experience. With bidding capabilities now live, guests at Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal can instantly access exclusive upgrades and experiences.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 250 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit plusgrade.com.

About Atlantis Dubai

Atlantis Dubai is a world-renowned luxury destination comprised of two iconic resorts, Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, offering unparalleled opulence, adventure, and hospitality. Atlantis, The Palm is the region's first entertainment resort, home to the world-famous Aquaventure World Waterpark with record-breaking slides, The Lost Chambers Aquarium with over 65,000 marine animals, and a vibrant culinary scene featuring Michelin-starred and celebrity chef restaurants. Atlantis The Royal redefines ultra-luxury with cutting-edge design, offering experiences like sky-high pools, fire-breathing fountains, and the world's largest collection of celebrity chef restaurants. Recognized as the 9th best resort in the world by The World's 50 Best Resorts 2024, Atlantis The Royal sets a new benchmark for luxury. From award-winning dining and world-class entertainment to awe-inspiring architecture, Atlantis Dubai is where extraordinary moments come to life.

