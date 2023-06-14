Plintron wins MVNE/A of the Year Award for the second successive year

AMSTERDAM, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron was awarded the MVNE/A of the Year at the MVNOs Awards 2023 for the second consecutive year. The awards were presented at the MVNO Awards ceremony during the MVNO World Congress 2023 held in Amsterdam last week.

This award recognises MVNE/As that have successfully partnered with multiple MVNOs and MNOs while fostering commercially beneficial partnerships for all parties. The affordability, reliability, innovation displayed and relevant success studies were amongst the evaluation criteria.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Plintron said, "Being awarded the MVNA/E Award for the second consecutive year is indicative of our global leadership in providing Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator (MVNA) and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) solutions to the telecom industry."

Plintron was awarded the MVNE/A award for its successful MVNA implementation in Mexico. Plintron followed a dual-model strategy that included a Modular Full-MVNO model and a franchising model. Mexican brands that want to launch their own branded mobile services in a white-labelled mode can use the first model while new-age MVNOs that want a turnkey plug-and-play solution with full commercial, technical, and regulatory support can use the franchising model. This would enable them to concentrate on their core competence of sales & marketing.

In the Modular Full MVNO model, Plintron provides access to the host network by configuring the core BSS/OSS suite with attractive prepaid bundles sold wholesale. All products and features are included: A full-fledged CRM, Call Centre Software, online/offline sales tools, web & app-based top-ups, prepaid data pools for dynamic resource allocation, self-care tools, real-time reporting, and an analytics dashboard. Additionally, there is unlimited flexibility on add-on mobility products.

This successful strategy resulted in Plintron launching 9 MVNOs in a very short period of time with more launches in the pipeline.

Plintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs / OMVs, and over 165 million mobile subscribers. Plintron has won many global industry awards.

