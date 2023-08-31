Plintron wins Most Innovative Digital Communications Cloud Technology - Europe -2023

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron has been awarded the Most Innovative Digital Communications Cloud Technology – Europe -2023 at the Global Brand Awards announced by the Global Brands Magazine.

London-based Global Brands Magazine, one of the largest brand publications, conducts a series of awards for companies that have stood out among the industry leaders, demonstrating exceptional service and a unique vision. This is the 11th Edition of the Awards.

The Technology Awards were established to honour excellence in performance across industries. An external research team was constituted to evaluate the nominees. Plintron was selected from a very competitive group of entrants, all of whom demonstrated unique service delivery towards evolving technology sectors. Plintron was awarded this honour for its exceptional commitment to Innovation, Quality, Branding Activities, and Customer Service and performance.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Plintron said, "Being awarded The Most Innovative Digital Communications Cloud Technology brand in Europe, is a recognition of Plintron's focus on innovation, quality, customer service and digital processes."

Plintron has been awarded the Most Innovative Digital Communications Cloud Technology – Europe -2023 Brand for its IMS and VoLTE implementation in Italy. The project was completed seamlessly without any downtime to subscribers and is the first Multi-Host VoLTE solution in Public-cloud supporting the MVNOs on Plintron's platform in Italy who get access to enhanced quality and can make voice calls while browsing data simultaneously. This project is now being extended to all over Europe.

Plintron provides MVNE solutions in Italy and MVNA services in Austria and Poland.

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs / OMVs, and over 165 million mobile subscribers. Plintron has won many global industry awards including the MVNA/E of the Year for 2 successive years at the MVNO World Congress.

www.plintron.com

Media Contact:

Shamik Biswas

marketing@plintron.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839055/Plintron_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Plintron