Plintron Mobility Secures Decisive Legal Victory in Brazil's Superior Tribunal de Justiça

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd. ("Plintron Mobility"), a global leader in cloud communications solutions, has confirmed a significant legal triumph in Brazil's highest appellate court, the Superior Tribunal de Justiça (STJ). The STJ's ruling has unequivocally recognized the enforceability of the foreign arbitral award in favor of Plintron Mobility, affirming the company's steadfast commitment to lawful and fair business practices.

The STJ's decision comes after meticulous and highly litigious legal procedure, underlining the contractual fidelity and integrity upheld by Plintron Mobility throughout its dealings. The STJ rejected attempts by the National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL) to intervene as amicus curiae, underscoring the clear boundaries of the case's implications – limited strictly to the involved parties, without broad repercussions.

"We are gratified by the STJ's judicious ruling, which recognizes the merits of our case and our unwavering adherence to contractual obligations," said Ramesh Balamurugan, Managing Director of Plintron Mobility. "This judgment is not merely a win for Plintron but a testament to the Brazilian judiciary's impartiality and the robustness of international arbitration agreements."

In the face of claims made by SURF Telecom S.A., the STJ meticulously analyzed the evidence and reinforced the sanctity of the arbitration procedure, dismissing claims of public order violation. This judgment serves as a precedent for upholding the enforceability of foreign arbitral awards in Brazil, further solidifying the country's commitment to international arbitration norms and foreign companies' confidence.

The Managing Director added, "This favorable outcome reaffirms our position as a responsible corporate entity and strengthens our resolve to serve our clients with unwavering dedication. We remain committed to the Brazilian market and look forward to continuing our contributions towards the progressive telecommunications landscape of the region."

Plintron Mobility extends its gratitude to its legal advisors and the judiciary for their diligent efforts in ensuring justice. The company also reassures its stakeholders and clients of its continued dedication to upholding the highest standards of business ethics and operational excellence.

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 175+ MVNOs / OMVs, and over 170 million mobile subscribers. It partners more than 40+ premier MNOs worldwide. Plintron has won numerous international industry awards including MVNE/A of the Year at MVNO World Congress in 2022 and 2023.

