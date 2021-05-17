Plintron and Altán Redes forge strategic MVNA partnership to launch exciting MVNOs / OMVs

MEXICO CITY, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico has a population of over 129 million people with over 86.46 million unique mobile subscribers. Mexico has a robust mobile services ecosystem consisting of 4 major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and approximately 31 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs / OMVs). The Mexican MVNO / OMV market currently has around 8 million unique subscribers and this is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Plintron obtained an Operador Movil Virtual (OMV) license issued by the Mexican telecom regulator – Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones. Plintron has signed a wholesale contract with leading MNO Altán Redes for its flagship Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator (MVNA) service to launch MVNOs / OMVs and Brands.

The launch will be done in a Full MVNO / OMV model supported by Plintron's leading MVNE offering which is completely programmable and customizable to suit the MVNO's / OMV's needs. Plintron will be supporting all kinds of MVNOs / OMVs, like community groups, church groups and sporting clubs along with all enterprises and brands, in enabling them to launch their own branded mobile telecom services with a view to aid customer retention and to create a new revenue stream. The MVNOs / OMVs and brands will only have to focus on their core competence of sales, customer service and marketing while leaving all telecom related services and regulator compliances to Plintron.

Plintron will offer a scalable, flexible, cloud-hosted solution that will be affordable and would enable MVNOs / OMVs to have a pay-as-you-go model. Plintron Mexico will have a network capacity of 5 million active mobile subscribers. The network is expected to be live and ready to launch MVNOs / OMVs by Q2 2021.

Plintron aims to capitalise on the steadily growing Mexican MVNO / OMV market by working with and launching potential Brands and existing MVNOs / OMVs. Plintron looks forward to contribute to the Mexican Mobile Services Ecosystem.

Plintron is the world's largest multi-country end to end MVNA and MVNE offering its CPaaS services to MNOs, MVNOs, Enterprises and IoT Service providers. With mobile network services in 30 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1,000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 140+ MVNOs and connected 150 million+ mobile subscribers.

