PLEASING UNVEILS NEW COLLECTION IN CELEBRATION OF TIMELESS MASTERPIECE, DISNEY FANTASIA

The Disney Fantasia x Pleasing collection began to roll out at select Disney Stores on 28th September and will be available beginning today, Friday 4th October, on Pleasing.com, DisneyStore.com and DisneyStore.co.uk. The robust product lineup celebrates three distinct sequences from the iconic animated film: "The Sorcerer's Apprentice", "Pastoral Symphony", and "The Dance of The Hours". Each piece ties back to one of these three sequences and features original illustrations of unforgettable Disney Fantasia characters, reimagined through the Pleasing lens.

Drawing heavily from the original black and white animation sketches, Pleasing has created packaging that furthers the story. The three Pleasing Polish sets feature rare art among bursts of colour.

In addition to the three nail polish sets, the Disney Fantasia x Pleasing collection comprises specially packaged Hand + Nail Balm and a brand new flavor of Big Lip HA Moisture Balm, Buttercream, as well as fifteen apparel pieces including hoodies, crewnecks, button-down shirts, t-shirts, and sweatpants. Also on offer, ten accessories, such as tote bags, socks, towels, and journals.

The dynamic collection is unforgettable and as magical as it is transportive. The Pleasing creative team reveled in the challenge of translating the groundbreaking use of vivid colour and legendary storytelling into keepsakes that longtime fans and those discovering the wonder of both Pleasing and Disney for the first time may cherish.

For Pleasing, a brand that has made sensation, colour, joy, and nostalgia a calling card, the enchantment and imagination of Disney resonates deeply. Disney Fantasia is a particularly special property in Disney's repertoire—a fan favorite set to some of the greatest classical music ever composed. Its series of mini-worlds, each rich in emotion and playfulness, mirrors Pleasing's aim to craft individual galaxies like AstroMilk and Fancy Friends.

In preparation for the design process, Pleasing dove into the Disney archives, drawn immediately to Disney Fantasia's world of radiant colours, soul-stirring symphonies from composers including Dukas, Beethoven, and Ponchielli, and a transportive story told through a series of captivating scenes. Sifting through archived illustrations and sketches offered the Pleasing design team a rare look inside Disney's creative process, ultimately inspiring the creation of an unexpected and enchanting collection aimed at captivating both Pleasing and Disney audiences.

Outside of a robust product offering, Pleasing and Disney collaborated to create a bespoke 3D animation in celebration of the collection, which debuted at two limited time experiential, US-based pop-ups in Orlando, Florida at Disney Springs and Houston, Texas, at the Houston Galleria. As showcased in previous pop-up destinations such as Chicago, Austin, New York, London, and more, Pleasing aims to deliver more than just a place to shop. Pleasing's experiential spaces become portals into new worlds. The pop-ups will run through the end of October and will continue to offer Disney's and Pleasing's shared community the opportunity to immerse themselves in the magic that is "Fantasia" in a tactile, sensory way that echoes Walt Disney's original vision for the film as an all-encompassing, innovative, and one-of-a-kind experience.

"Merging Walt Disney Studio's groundbreaking multi-generational film, Fantasia, with Pleasing's joyful approach to product creation and experience design creates a collaboration that honors the past, while pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the present and the future. The collaboration is about uniting the magic, emotion and artistry of Pleasing and Disney Fantasia, and sharing this beautiful convergence with today's world," Shaun Kearney, CEO, Pleasing stated.

"When visiting the Disney archives, we had the opportunity to look through lots of archived and special illustrations which was very exciting - especially as a child who went to the Disney parks – getting a peek behind the curtains of how these beautiful movies and moments are made felt truly inspiring. From very early on, Fantasia was always in the front of our minds at Pleasing; the aesthetics, the mood, the bold illustrations, the colours, and ultimately, the epic world that Disney has created, were very much a world that resonated with Pleasing. Fantasia feels very similar in terms of its overall aesthetic and musical influence – it just felt right for us," said Harry Lambert, Creative Director, Pleasing.

Tasia Filippatos, president of Disney Consumer Products, stated, "Partnering with brands like Pleasing, that are the hallmark of this generation, allows us to bring the fun and nostalgia of Mickey Mouse and Fantasia to modern fans in new and relevant ways. Fusing the creative brilliance and playful escapism of Disney's beloved classic with Pleasing's aesthetic results in an exciting collection that delivers something unique and truly magical."

Discover the Disney Fantasia x Pleasing collection, available now on Pleasing.com, Disneystore.com at 8 a.m. PT and DisneyStore.co.uk at 9 a.m. BST, as well as in Disney Store locations in London and New York City.

Two Pleasing pop-ups filled with the collection's offerings are now open in celebration of the launch at Disney Springs in Orlando, Fla., and Houston, TX. at the Galleria. Prices start from $25 to $289 / £25 to £289.

About Pleasing

Pleasing is a brand that creates joyful experiences and products to excite senses, blur boundaries and reflect our world view. Founded by Harry Styles, Pleasing is an extension of his universe and platform to explore different ideas and collaborations. Everything from Pleasing begins with an emotional narrative, designed to conjure a feeling. This approach allows us to explore endless ideas, categories, and characters, moving wherever there's something Pleasing to be found. We prioritize people and the planet. Our dreams for Pleasing is to help facilitate a better future with and for one another. Find your Pleasing. www.pleasing.com

About Disney Consumer Products

Disney Consumer Products (DCP) is the division of Disney Experiences that brings beloved brands and franchises into the daily lives of families and fans through products – from toys to t-shirts, apps, books, console games and more – and experiences that can be found around the world, including on the Disney Store e-commerce platform and at Disney Parks, local and international retailers, as well as Disney store locations globally. The business is home to world-class teams of product, licensing and retail experts, artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations around the world.

