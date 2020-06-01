Players Increasingly Leaning on e-Commerce Channels for Revenue Generation in Citrus Bioflavonoids Market, Application in Food & Beverages Industry Drive Demand, Finds TMR

- Health-promoting Benefits Open Vast Research Interest in Citrus Bioflavonoids for Developing Nutraceuticals for Reducing Risk of Numerous Diseases, Particularly Recent Novel Coronavirus

- Companies Urge Consumers to Read Clean Labelling, Bolstering Adoption of Functional Food and Beverages Containing Citrus Bioflavonoids; Europe Currently Holds the Majority of Share in Global Citrus Bioflavonoids Market

ALBANY, New York, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Current and Future Avenues in Citrus Bioflavonoids Market

Numerous nutritional functions of citrus bioflavonoids, including antioxidant activity, are key to their inclusion in several industries to boost immunity and ward off chronic diseases. These include dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, food and beverages, and animal feed.

Their use in commercial supplements in food and beverages industry drive demand in the citrus bioflavonoids market. Prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases will the key to demand for citrus bioflavonoid ingredients.

The current citrus bioflavonoids market stood at the worth of one billion in dollars in 2020. Clocking CAGR of 6.2% during 2020 - 2030, the global worth is expected to rise to ~US$ 2 bn by the end of 2030.

Health-promoting attributes of hesperidin and naringin in supplements are attracting attention of industry players in the light of mounting COVID-19 pandemic, concede the analysts at Transparency Market Research. Further, they opine that bioflavonoids play a crucial role in inhibiting the progression of renal diseases and controls blood sugar levels.

Key Findings of Citrus Bioflavonoids Market

Of the two key types of citrus bioflavonoids, conventional accounts for more share—approximately 84.7%--in 2020 in terms of value

Based on source, orange peel accounted for top share; the leading segment is trailed by grapefruit peel and lemons and lime peel

Of the various forms available in citrus bioflavonoids market, capsules and powder currently the dominant share of ~64%

Of the various sales channel, B2C segment leads the pack with approximately 82% share in 2020

Of the various end-use industries, food and beverages leads in 2020

Of all the regions, Europe holds the top share amounting to ~36.7% in 2020

holds the top share amounting to ~36.7% in 2020 Research pin hopes on utilizing glucosyl-hesperidin for renal disease management

Citrus Bioflavonoids Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The marked prevalence of a number of chronic diseases plays key role in the commercial utilization of citrus bioflavonoids.

The significant prevalence of prediabetes and increasing risks of cardiovascular diseases are accelerators of growth in the citrus bioflavonoids market. Of particular relevance is chronic kidney diseases.

Strides being made by e-commerce channels are also strengthening the prospects of B2C sales channel in the market.

Consumers have in recent years have increasingly observant of the type of raw materials used in making nutraceuticals. Also, they are focusing on efficacy as well as safety of such products. This has paved way to constant culture of product innovations in the citrus bioflavonoids market.

The increasing trend of clean labelling by manufacturers in nutraceutical and dietary supplements has also bolstered the prospects.

Growing consumer consumption of plant-based beverages is boosting new research and developments in key regional markets.

Key Challenges for Players in Citrus Bioflavonoids Market

The regulatory framework is not so well established, and many products haven't been yet approved by key agencies such as by the U.S. FDA. Further, no manufacturers have the financial might in adopting ISO-certified manufacturing facilities. This is imperative for brining transparency in manufacturing, and thus key to earning credibility among end-use industries.

Nevertheless, they are expected to harness the potential of e-Commerce channels in tapping into new avenues in citrus bioflavonoids market.

Citrus Bioflavonoids Market: Competitive Assessment

Several companies in the citrus bioflavonoids market are keen on expanding product portfolio. Most of them are looking for new avenues. Numerous key players find citrus bioflavonoids in boosting general immunity in people, thereby proving to hold promising potential in reducing the risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes. Recently, a few pharmaceutical companies pin hopes on such ingredients to meet the search for antiviral agents for the novel coronavirus.

Some well-entrenched players in citrus bioflavonoids market are Country Life LLC, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Natural Factors Inc., Organika Health Products Inc., and Freeda Vitamins Inc.

