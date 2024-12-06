Platform Sport Presents ROCK 'N' ROLL WHYTE VS TETTEH

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dillian "The Body Snatcher" Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs), the former WBC Interim Heavyweight World Champion, is set to return to the ring against Ghana's Ebenezer Tetteh (23-1, 20 KOs) on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at Europa Point Stadium in Gibraltar, Having been in some of the biggest heavyweight fights of this era, including a sold-out Wembley Stadium showdown against Tyson Fury in 2022, Whyte, 36, aims to reignite his path toward another world title shot.

Tickets available via buy tickets.gi

Whyte is returning to Gibraltar, the site of his thrilling KO revenge victory over Alexander Povetkin during Lockdown which was commemorated by the government minting a £2 coin, the first GBP sterling currency to feature a person of colour. Whyte also holds wins over Derek Chisora, by way of a devastating knock out, and dominating and knocking down Joseph Parker (for the first time in his boxing career) over a hard 12 rounds. Now, the Brixton-raised warrior looks to re-establish himself in the spotlight with a victory over Tetteh.

Speaking about his opponent, Whyte remarked: "He's got a winning record. He's only lost to the current world champion, and Daniel is a credible champ. I'm taking him seriously, training hard, staying motivated, and ready to put in the work."

Tetteh, also 36, has his sights set on a world title challenge. With a record of 23 wins and 20 knockouts, his only loss came at the hands of current world champion Daniel Dubois. Tetteh stressed: "My name is Ebenezer and on the 15th of December in Gibraltar I will be cancelling Whyte's Christmas by knocking him out. It was very foolish of Whyte wanting to fight me and I'm going to punish him. In fact, I'm going to uppercut him to the moon."

The undercard promises to deliver action-packed bouts:

Thomas Carty (9-0, 8 KOs), a fast-rising Irish heavyweight and current Celtic Heavyweight champion.

Former world title challenger Mike Perez looks to climb back into title contention in 2025.

Gibraltar's own Champion Tyrone Buttigieg, plans to deliver a statement in front of his home fans as he continues his rise in the boxing ranks.

Michael Ofo of Platform Sport praised Whyte's focus and determination, saying: "Dillian vs. Tetteh promises to be an explosive heavyweight clash that will have fans on the edge of their seats. Tickets are available to purchase online at buytickets.gi."

