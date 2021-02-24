Plastic Health Channel: Microplastics in textiles may damage lung cells - extra risk with COVID-19, experts warn

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROPLASTICS from textiles may inhibit the lung's ability to repair damage caused by COVID-19, scientists will warn today.

Speaking on Plastic Soup Foundation's Plastic Health Channel researchers will unveil new findings which reveal microfibres from textiles may be harming lung growth, development, and repair.

The research was carried out by scientists at Groningen University, The Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research and Plymouth Marine Laboratory.

Finding both nylon and polyester negatively affected the growth and repair of airway tissue, researchers said the microfibres could make it more difficult for those with COVID-19 to mend their lungs.

With humans exposed to microplastic fibres on a daily basis, scientists also warned of the potential health risks for those with developing lungs, such as children.

Professor Barbro Melgert, Principal Investigator of the Research, said: "A virus damages the lungs so you need repair, and if your lungs are filled with fibres that are inhibiting this repair then you are in for another problem in addition to COVID-19."

Researchers exposed airway and air sac organoids (miniature lungs) to nylon and polyester microfibres across 14 days to determine their impact, using fibres small enough to be inhaled.

Researchers focused on polyester and nylon as they are the most abundant material in indoor settings, where humans spend the majority of their time.

The findings build upon research from Dr Fransien van Dijk and colleagues on the impact of microplastics on lungs, which was unveiled at the Plastic Health Summit in 2019.

Once breathed in, where do these fibres go?

A second study also set to be revealed on The Plastic Health Channel found airborne nanoplastics are travelling from the lungs of pregnant rats to their foetus.

The study saw pregnant rats exposed to nanoplastics via inhalation before scientists measured the amount of plastic in both the maternal and foetal tissues.

Nanoplastics were found in the pregnant rat's lungs and heart, while they were also recorded in the foetus' liver, lungs, heart, kidney and brain.

Dr Phoebe Stapleton of Rutgers University, said: "We need to get a better handle on human exposure overall initially. We need to identify the chemicals in these nanoplastics."

Both studies have raised serious concerns about the impact of microplastics entering the body, with experts on The Plastic Health Channel concerned about how they affect those suffering with COVID-19.

