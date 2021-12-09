Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size to Reach US$ 1.5 Billion in 2027, Says a New Study by Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market by Product Type (Viral Vectors, Plasmid DNA, Non-Viral, Electroporation, Lipid/Polymer, Nanoparticles, and Others), by Application (Gene Therapy, DNA Vaccines, Immunotherapy, and Others), by Disease Type (Infectious Disease, Genetic Disorder, and Cancer), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2022-2027.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's plasmid DNA manufacturing market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Highlights

Plasmid DNA plays a vital role in the modern healthcare industry. It can be utilized directly for therapeutic purposes, such as gene therapy or the production of vaccine antigens, or indirectly for a variety of research purposes such as gene mapping, gene cloning, etc. for preventing diseases like cystic fibrosis or Huntington's disease. These include the usage of plasmid DNA as a vital starting material for temporary transfection to build viral-vector constructions like lentivirus or Adeno-associated virus (AAV) as well as transitory proteins in development like monoclonal antibodies. Gene therapy is a rapidly growing field in medicine that promises novel therapies for individuals suffering from a variety of ailments.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers of plasmid DNA are experiencing substantial challenges on multiple fronts. The supply of raw materials for producing medication formulations is a serious concern because of transportation facility inconsistencies. Furthermore, due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions, distributors are seeing erratic demand for health-related products from retailers.

The global biopharmaceutical industry has seen a growth in the plasmid DNA manufacturing business. The rising use of plasmid DNA in the biopharmaceutical industry for producing vaccines and treatments for a variety of ailments is driving up demand for plasmid DNA. Overall, the plasmid DNA manufacturing market is likely to grow at a promising CAGR of 17.2% in the long run to reach US$ 1.5 billion in 2027.

Click Here for Running Through the Table of Contents: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/2262/plasmid-DNA-manufacturing-market.html

Based on the application type, the plasmid DNA manufacturing market is segmented as gene therapy, DNA vaccines, immunotherapy, and others. Gene therapy is projected to remain the dominant application of the market over the next five years owing to the increasing use of gene therapy to treat a variety of viral and genetic diseases. It is also widely used to diagnose disorders in patients, hence, increasing demand for the treatment.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as viral vectors, plasmid DNA, non-viral, electroporation, lipid/polymer, nanoparticles, and others. Viral vector is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing product type in the market during the forecast period. It is already in high demand in the manufacturing of vaccines, cell treatments, and gene therapies all around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the increased need for vaccine manufacturers. Increasing preference for viral vectors for vaccines production and various gene & immunotherapy applications is the major driving factor for the segment in the coming years.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2262/plasmid-DNA-manufacturing-market.html#form

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for plasmid DNA manufacturing market during the forecast period. The rising number of contract manufacturers in the region is a result of increased investments in the development of new biopharmaceutical drugs. Furthermore, the USA holds the most intellectual property copyrights for majority of the newly developed treatments. A key factor that is driving the demand for the plasmid DNA manufacturing market in North America is the increased adoption rate of modern healthcare services along with the growing preference for gene and cell therapies.

Key players in the plasmid DNA manufacturing market are:

Aldevron, LLC

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services

Delphi Genetics

Eurofins Genomics

Kaneka Corporation

Nature Technology Corporation

PlasmidFactory GmbH and Co. KG

VGXI, Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies global plasmid DNA manufacturing market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Product Type

Viral Vectors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Plasmid DNA (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Non-Viral (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Electroporation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Lipid/Polymer (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Nanoparticles (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Application

Gene Therapy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

DNA Vaccines (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Immunotherapy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Disease Type

Infectious Disease (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Genetic Disorder (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Cancer (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , The UAE, and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the healthcare and life sciences industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Healthcare-and-Life-Sciences.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research, and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Stratview Research has launched 'Composights', an online portal which offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

For enquiries, please contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research