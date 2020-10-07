Plasma Fractionation Market Worth $ 35.02 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 5.75% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market Overview

The growing incidences of blood and immune disorders owing to the increasing geriatric population, along with increasing off-label-usage of critical plasma products such as albumins, and Immunoglobulins is the major factor driving the growth of the global plasma fractionation market. The rise in the use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in areas of medicine across the globe also fuels the growth of the plasma fractionation market. In the last few years, the diagnosis of various immunological diseases has increased due to technological advancement, which in turn is also expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, numerous advancements in the product by major manufacturers is also one of the major factor contributing to the growth of the plasma fractionation market across the globe.

Enhanced diagnostic facilities, and ease of access to healthcare coupled with increasing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, are some factors responsible for the upcoming demand for plasma-derived products and is anticipated to drive the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The COVID-19 outbreak has urged scientists to experiment with plasma therapy on affected people as there is no vaccine or specific treatment available against these diseases. Hence the positive result shown by plasma therapy in disease management and recovery will create opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Major players in this market are – CSL (Australia), Grifols (Spain), Shire (Ireland), Octapharma (Switzerland), Kedrion (Italy), LFB (France), Biotest (Germany), Sanquin (Netherlands), China Biologic Products (UK), and Bio Products Laboratory (UK)

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Plasma Fractionation Market on the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Plasma Fractionation Market by Product

Coagulation Factors



Immunoglobulins



Protease Inhibitors



Anticoagulants



Albumins

Plasma Fractionation Market by Application

Hematology



Hemato-Oncology



Rheumatology



Immunology



Neurology

Plasma Fractionation Market by Geography

North America

U.S



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

