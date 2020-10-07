Plasma Fractionation Market Worth $ 35.02 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 5.75% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Market is growing at a rapid pace owing to the increasing use of Immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, rising geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Plasma Fractionation Market by Product (Coagulation Factors, Immunoglobulins, Protease Inhibitors, Anticoagulants, Albumins), by Application (Hematology, Hemato-Oncology, Rheumatology, Immunology, Neurology), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Plasma Fractionation Market was valued at USD 22.41 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 35.02 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.75 % from 2020 to 2027.
Global Plasma Fractionation Market Overview
The growing incidences of blood and immune disorders owing to the increasing geriatric population, along with increasing off-label-usage of critical plasma products such as albumins, and Immunoglobulins is the major factor driving the growth of the global plasma fractionation market. The rise in the use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in areas of medicine across the globe also fuels the growth of the plasma fractionation market. In the last few years, the diagnosis of various immunological diseases has increased due to technological advancement, which in turn is also expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, numerous advancements in the product by major manufacturers is also one of the major factor contributing to the growth of the plasma fractionation market across the globe.
Enhanced diagnostic facilities, and ease of access to healthcare coupled with increasing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, are some factors responsible for the upcoming demand for plasma-derived products and is anticipated to drive the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The COVID-19 outbreak has urged scientists to experiment with plasma therapy on affected people as there is no vaccine or specific treatment available against these diseases. Hence the positive result shown by plasma therapy in disease management and recovery will create opportunities for the market over the forecast period.
Major players in this market are – CSL (Australia), Grifols (Spain), Shire (Ireland), Octapharma (Switzerland), Kedrion (Italy), LFB (France), Biotest (Germany), Sanquin (Netherlands), China Biologic Products (UK), and Bio Products Laboratory (UK)
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Plasma Fractionation Market on the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.
- Plasma Fractionation Market by Product
- Coagulation Factors
- Immunoglobulins
- Protease Inhibitors
- Anticoagulants
- Albumins
- Plasma Fractionation Market by Application
- Hematology
- Hemato-Oncology
- Rheumatology
- Immunology
- Neurology
Plasma Fractionation Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
