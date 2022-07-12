Plaque Psoriasis Market to Advance Upto USD 25 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

12 Jul, 2022, 16:30 BST
Plaque Psoriasis market size is anticipated to increase in the coming years due to several factors such as an increased patient pool, alongside potential emerging Plaque Psoriasis treatment therapies, and a rise in research and developmental activities.
LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of the Plaque Psoriasis market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Plaque Psoriasis market size from 2019 to 2032 segmented into the 7MM (the USA, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan).
Some of the salient features from the Plaque Psoriasis Market Report:
- Plaque Psoriasis is a vibrant type of umbrella indication of Psoriasis. As per DelveInsight's assessment, the market for Psoriasis is supposed to advance upto USD 25,260 million by 2032.
- DelveInsight analysts suggested that the Plaque Psoriasis market size is expected to increase drastically owing to the launches of several potential emerging therapies during the study period.
- Key pharmaceutical Plaque Psoriasis companies such as Meiji Seika Pharma, Dermavant Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bio-Thera Solutions, Amgen, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, UCB Pharma, and others are reported to bring a significant shift in the Plaque Psoriasis.
- The Plaque Psoriasis emerging therapies that are expected to launch in the forecast period include DMB-3115, Deucravacitinib, BAT2306, and others.
- As per DelveInsight's analysis approximately 15 million people worldwide have psoriasis, including around 8 million people in the US and more than 6 million people in EU5. About 80% of those patients suffer from Plaque Psoriasis.
- Despite drug development advances in the past decade, patient survey data suggest that moderate-to-severe Plaque Psoriasis is being undertreated.
Plaque psoriasis (PP) is an autoimmune condition that affects the skin, it causes inflammation and increased immune response. It occurs when the immune system sends out faulty signals that speed up the growth cycle of skin cells. There are several Plaque Psoriasis types including small plaque psoriasis, large plaque psoriasis, unstable plaque psoriasis, and chronic, stable plaque psoriasis. Plaque Psoriasis causes itchiness, discomfort, and thick, scaly patches on the skin. Plaque psoriasis is also known as Psoriasis Vulgaris and is dependent on heredity.
Plaque Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation
As per the assessment of DelveInsight, Psoriasis is the most common inflammatory disease in the United States, affecting as many as 8 million Americans and this number is expected to increase during the study period.
As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Plaque Psoriasis in the US are estimated to be more than 6 million in 2021, the highest among the 7MM and are predicted to increase during the study period (2019-2032).
It is observed that about 80-90% of people living with psoriasis experience Plaque Psoriasis and approximately 20% of people suffering from Psoriasis have moderate-to-severe Plaque Psoriasis.
The Plaque Psoriasis Market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into
- Total Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis
- Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis
- Age-specific Cases of Plaque Psoriasis
- Severity-specific Prevalence of Plaque Psoriasis
Plaque Psoriasis Market Outlook
Although Plaque Psoriasis can not be permanently cured, therapeutic interventions for localized Plaque Psoriasis should begin with patient education and the use of topical corticosteroids with or without coal tar or calcipotriene. Thereafter, anthralin or tazarotene, alone or in combination with steroids, can be used following first-line treatment failure or subsequent loss of response to first-line therapy. Alternatively, if control is difficult to achieve or disease is widespread, phototherapy, with and without drugs such as psoralen or retinoids, may be required.
There are many FDA-approved Plaque Psoriasis treatment therapies available in the market. Some of these include Skyrizi produced by AbbVie which was approved by the FDA in April 2019 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults. Ilumya is manufactured by Sun Pharma (also known by its generic name tildrakizumab-asmn), it was FDA approved in March 2018 for moderate-to-severe Plaque Psoriasis treatment in adults. Then, Johnson & Johnson's Plaque Psoriasis treatment drug namely Tremfya (also known by its generic name guselkumab) was FDA approved in July 2017. Other FDA-approved and currently marketed Plaque Psoriasis treatment drugs include Cimzia by UCB, Inc., Taltz (ixekizumab) by Eli Lilly and Company, and Cosentyx (secukinumab) by Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and Otezla (apremilast) from Amgen.
The dynamics of the Plaque Psoriasis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities for efficient treatment options to be available in the market. It includes several Plaque Psoriasis pipeline therapies such as DMB-3115, Deucravacitinib, BAT2306, and others under investigation by key Plaque Psoriasis market players such as Meiji Seika Pharma, Dermavant Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bio-Thera Solutions, Amgen, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, UCB Pharma, and many others.
Plaque Psoriasis Market Dynamics
DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the Plaque Psoriasis market is poised to show significant growth in the coming years, mainly attributed to increasing cases, recent drug approvals, and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period.
Plaque Psoriasis Market Driver
- Although topical agents help in providing symptomatic relief, they neither mitigate disease progression nor cure the disease. Hence, there is a need for more safe and efficacious therapies for localized Plaque Psoriasis treatment.
- Growing worldwide prevalence
- Ongoing research and development activities to identify novel and targeted therapies
- Increase in Awareness
Plaque Psoriasis Market Barrier
- Poor adherence and compliance with medications
- Entry of generics
- Challenging disease in terms of management
- Low awareness
- High economic burden
Scope of the Plaque Psoriasis Market Report
- Study Period: 2019-32
- Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
- Key Plaque Psoriasis Companies: AbbVie, Sun Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, UCB, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Meiji Seika Pharma, Soligenix, Dermavant Sciences, Lipidor AB, and many others.
- Key Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Therapies: ME3183, SGX302, Tapinarof, AKP02/AKVANO, and several others.
- Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment: Plaque Psoriasis current marketed and emerging therapies
- Plaque Psoriasis Dynamics: Plaque Psoriasis drivers and barriers
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs
- KOL's views
- Analyst's views
- Plaque Psoriasis Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
