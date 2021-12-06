Plant Phenotyping Market to surpass US$ 386.5 Mn by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global plant phenotyping market is estimated to account for US$ 386.5 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

Plant phenotyping is a process by which scientists analyse the genetic makeup of plants. These measurements are made using the roots, leaves, stems, and other parts of the plant. The results of these tests can be used to determine the performance of specific genotypes in a given environment. These data are essential in basic plant research. For example, if a genetic variant has good performance under nutrient-rich conditions, it may not be suited for field conditions.

Phenotyping is an essential research field in plant sciences, but it's not yet widely available to the public. Despite its growing popularity, it is not yet fully integrated into the field. Although phenotyping is an integral part of plant science, it still needs more capacity and integration into workflows.

This scientific method involves the measurement of diverse plant properties and evaluating the effects of different environmental conditions on these traits. It can be used for practical purposes, such as crop management and harvesting. Furthermore, it can be used to understand the basic processes of plants. The study of phenotyping can help researchers improve their understanding of inheritance and how different environmental factors affect gene expression. However, it is important to note that plant phenotyping requires the use of sophisticated tools and techniques.

Market Drivers:

Increasing funding for phenotyping technology is expected to propel growth of the global plant phenotyping market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Gardin, a hardware and software startup developing optical phenotyping technology and analytics to optimise food production, raised US$ 1.2 million in pre-seed funding.

Market Opportunities

Increasing funding for plant phenotyping is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global plant phenotyping market. For instance, in December 2019, GRYFN, a Purdue University-affiliated agbioscience startup, received US$ 4.5 million from Department of Energy, for multi-sensor drone technology for plant phenotyping.

R&D of AI-based platform for stomatal phenotyping is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global plant phenotyping market. For instance, in August 2021, researchers from the Yokohama City University Kihara Institute for Biological Research and Nagoya University Institute of Transformative Bio-molecules reported development of a new artificial intelligence analysis technique that facilitates live imaging and concurrent analysis of wheat stomata.

Market Trends:

Major players operating in the global plant phenotyping market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in January 2021, VIB, a life sciences institute, signed an agreement with BASF to acquire its CropDesign site in Nevele, Belgium and launched its first agricultural biotechnology incubator.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global plant phenotyping market include, BASF SE, CropDesign, Delta-T Devices Ltd., Heinz Walz Gmbh, Keygene, Lemnatec Corporation, Phenospex, Phenomix, Photon Systems Instruments, Qubit Systems, Rothamsted Research, Vienna Biocenter, WIWAM, and WPS B.V.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the global plant phenotyping market is segmented into:

Equipment

Software

Data Acquisition



Image Analysis



System Control



Others

Sensors

Image Sensors



NDVI Sensors



Temperature Sensors



Others

On the basis of platform/carrier type, the global plant phenotyping market is segmented into:

Conveyor-based/modular systems

Bench-based systems

Handheld/Portable systems

Drones

On the basis of automation type, the global plant phenotyping market is segmented into:

Fully automated

Semi-automated

Manual

On the basis of analysis system type, the global plant phenotyping market is segmented into:

Image analysis systems

Multispectral scientific cameras

Canopy analysis systems

Fluorometers

Others

On the basis of application, the global plant phenotyping market is segmented into:

High-throughput screening

Trait identification

Photosynthetic performance

Morphology and growth assessment

Others

On the basis of region, the global plant phenotyping market is segmented into:

North America

U.S



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC



Israel



Rest of Middle East

Africa

North Africa



Central Africa



South Africa

