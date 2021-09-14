Planful Announces Transformative Customer Experience Initiatives, Bringing its Customer-First Value to Life

Range of customer experience enhancements, from focused customer engagement programs to pre-packaged Planful Now quick-start offerings, produce impressive customer satisfaction results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software, today announced an average Support CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) score of 92%, as well as a 96% customer referenceability rate for Planful implementations. Both achieved in the last twelve months, resulted from the company's well-received initiatives to transform the customer experience.

These achievements are the result of multiple efforts across virtually every customer touch point. Building on it's "customers first" value established when the company rebranded to Planful in 2020 to better represent the personality of customers, Planful has implemented, expanded, and improved numerous processes and programs including:

Customer Product Feedback Initiatives increased engagement with customers on future product release capabilities, including focus groups and offerings, providing access to future features and upgrades available to customers for evaluation

increased engagement with customers on future product release capabilities, including focus groups and offerings, providing access to future features and upgrades available to customers for evaluation Continued success with Planful Now , a collection of quick-start packages enabling customers to implement critical Planful use cases in weeks instead of months, accelerating time to value

, a collection of quick-start packages enabling customers to implement critical Planful use cases in weeks instead of months, accelerating time to value A dramatic expansion of customer training options, including on-demand and virtual instructor-led online sessions. Planful's new training offerings, which includes quick reference guides, and training micro-lessons, has led to a 100% increase in training registrations

including on-demand and virtual instructor-led online sessions. Planful's new training offerings, which includes quick reference guides, and training micro-lessons, has led to a 100% increase in training registrations Appointed Kimberly Simms as Chief Customer Officer in October 2020 . During Simms' tenure, the company has more than doubled the size of the Customer Success team

as in . During Simms' tenure, the company has more than doubled the size of the Customer Success team Established a Customer Advisory Board in February 2021 , bringing the voice of customers directly into shaping the company's service, strategies and product vision

in , bringing the voice of customers directly into shaping the company's service, strategies and product vision Launched Planful Champions Club to promote the achievements and skills of Planful experts and advocates across the company's ecosystem

to promote the achievements and skills of Planful experts and advocates across the company's ecosystem Created Planful Engage , a digital community where customers can participate in discussion forums, weekly challenges, earn rewards, and track their progress to become a Planful Champion

"For all we've accomplished in the past year to meet and exceed our customers' needs, we're not finished," said Kimberly Simms. "Our number-one corporate value is putting our customers first—which means we are devoted to meeting and anticipating customer priorities through a rigorous process of continuous innovation. We're excited to share that this effort will continue to expand and develop by initiating more opportunities to engage with our customers, and by improving every aspect of our products, programs, and services, day in and day out."

Starkey Laboratories, Inc., one of the largest hearing aid manufacturers in the world, deployed Planful to optimize budgeting for its entire organization. "Planful's forecasting, budgeting, and workforce planning solution has become a critical part of planning across our entire organization," said Nick Posthumus at Starkey Laboratories. "Our users have really noticed improvements in the Planful customer experience, and we're excited to continue seeing the new ways Planful can support us in achieving our goals. Planful Engage has been a wonderful addition to the way we interact with our peers, and support is only getting better."

This year, Planful was named a Leader in the Customer Experience Model in the 2021 Dresner Advisory Services Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study. Based on customer feedback, users again provided Planful with a perfect recommended score.

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 900 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

