Planful Accelerates Global Momentum With Appointment of SVP, EMEA, Andy Bottrill

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced that international sales and growth executive Andy Bottrill has joined the company as SVP, EMEA. Bottrill will lead the rapid expansion of Planful's go-to-market operations in the region.

Bottrill has over 20 years of sales leadership experience, particularly in high-growth Office of the CFO software businesses. Bottrill's most recent position prior to Planful was SVP, EMEA at BlackLine Systems, where he spent 11 years building and leading teams across the U.K., Nordics, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and South Africa. He also worked as EMEA Sales & Marketing leader for GlobalExpense Ltd, which was acquired by Concur in 2011. Before that, Bottrill gained experience across several enterprise sales, marketing, and business development roles.

Pier Barattolo, Planful's Chief Sales Officer, said: "Andy's extensive experience in building successful teams across EMEA and his proven ability to expand in new markets make him an invaluable addition to Planful's team. Our ability to win customers in EMEA has grown very rapidly, and we are thrilled to have Andy join us to accelerate our regional growth even faster."

Planful has been operating for a number of years in Europe, with nearly 150 customers in the region now using its award-winning platform. Bottrill will lead an extensive, accelerated expansion of the company's operations across the region, while ensuring quality implementations and long-term customer success.

Andy Bottrill, Planful's SVP, EMEA, said: "I'm very excited to join Planful and build on its strong brand reputation and impressive customer success in EMEA. I chose to join the Planful team because of its innovative approach to driving financial performance company-wide, which uniquely addresses the needs of modern finance teams. The combination of the platform's depth and breadth, rapid time to value, and a customer-centric approach sets Planful apart in this market. I'm eager to leverage these strengths to expand our presence, attract top talent, and foster deeper relationships with our existing regional customers and partners."

