Planet Cruise: Demand for Last Minute Cruises is at a 12 month high

LONDON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Cruise has reported that demand for last minute cruises is up 4 fold vs this time last year, and demand is tracking to exceed the peak in summer 2022 as we approach May.



May 2023 is exceptional with 3 bank holiday weekends, on account of the King's Coronation, and customers are taking full advantage of the extra time off.



In the last week, Planet Cruise have seen a step change in enquiry volumes, and today they witnessed the fastest ever selling cruise in their 18 years of trading. It is not only last minute cruises that are proving popular, customers are also booking now for summer 2025.

Dave Mills, Commercial and Global Supply Director at Planet Cruise commented: "Anyone thinking of booking a last minute getaway should take action now as we have never seen anything like it!

"Cruising is appealing to a wider audience, we are seeing the average age of our customers continue to drop as more families and younger people try a cruise for the first time. The range of cruise styles and onboard facilities continues to evolve, and you will find that there is a ship and an itinerary to suit everyone."

Planet Cruise's pick of the best last minute cruises:

7 nights from just £375 per person onboard MSC Virtuosa departing on 12th May to the Norwegian Fjords

14 nights from just £595 per person onboard P&O Britannia departing on 9th June around the British Isles.



For more information and last minute cruises please visit Planet Cruise.

