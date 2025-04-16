Pismo names Vishal Dalal as CEO

Rodrigo Melato steps up as Chief Commercial Officer

SÃO PAULO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pismo has announced leadership changes to further strengthen its commitment to customer-centric growth while accelerating the expansion of its global footprint.

Vishal Dalal, CEO at Pismo

Vishal Dalal, who has served as Pismo's CEO for North America, Europe, and Asia since 2021, has been appointed as the company's global CEO. With over 25 years of expertise in core banking and card systems, Dalal brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique global perspective, having held previous roles at McKinsey, Citibank, and Barclays. Dalal will continue to be based in London, bringing his extensive international experience to the forefront of Pismo's operations. He succeeds Ricardo Josua, co-founder, who, after leading Pismo through its massive growth journey and acquisition by Visa, will transition into an advisory role.

"We are grateful to Ricardo for his leadership and contributions to the team. Pismo's success, and the company overall, would not be where it is today without him. Ricardo leaves behind a strong foundation that the founders and I are excited to build upon", comments Vishal Dalal.

Reflecting on his journey, Ricardo Josua stated, "Over the past year under Visa's ownership, Pismo has thrived and made significant progress in our growth and strategic direction. We have entered new markets, built an extensive pipeline of prospective clients, and improved the platform's performance. This progress sets the stage for the next chapter in our future. I entrust Pismo into Vishal's hands and will continue to support Pismo in an advisory role".

In addition, Rodrigo Melato, who has been with the company since June 2022 as VP of Sales, assumes an extended global role as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In partnership with global sales, Melato will oversee Pismo's go-to-market strategies, performance, and customer-centric approach. With more than 20 years of experience, Melato held multiple positions at Salesforce, including leading the Financial Service business unit.

Pismo's other three co-founders - Daniela Binatti (CTO), Juliana Binatti Motta (CPO), and Marcelo Parise (VP of Engineering) – will continue to lead their respective areas within Pismo.

These leadership transitions mark a new chapter for Pismo, reinforcing its position as a global leader in next-generation banking and payments technology.

