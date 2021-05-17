Pioneer's 2021 Hi-Res Special Edition Speakers Bring Super Realistic Music to Drivers Everywhere

BANGKOK, SINGAPORE, and JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre, a leader in in-car entertainment, today launched its 2021 Hi-Res Special Edition car component speakers, the 17cm (6.5-inch) TS-VR170C, TS-V170C, and TS-J170C. These speakers—designed by Pioneer's audio engineers in Japan and tuned to the discerning tastes of Asian consumers—were made to deliver stunningly realistic, vivid audio that reproduces all the intricate details and emotion in every piece of music. Pioneer also launched the new DMH-A4450BT multimedia receiver, which brings flagship Car Connected Experience features such as wired Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, and Mirroring for Android™ to drivers at an affordable price.

"Today's discerning consumers don't just expect quality or convenience. They look out authenticity, whether it's in the products they interact with or the entertainment they enjoy," said Mr. Takekawa Daisuke, Managing Director, Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre. "That's why we designed our 2021 products to push the boundaries of what's possible with realistic, authentic Hi-Res sound — while offering practical features every driver can appreciate in an accessible, customizable and manageable package."

TS-VR170C — CREATING STUNNINGLY REALISTIC FLAGSHIP SOUND WITH JAPANESE INNOVATION

Leading the 2021 Hi-Res Special Edition Speaker line-up is the TS-VR170C, specially designed and manufactured by Pioneer in Japan to produce the new 'Pioneer Flagship Sound' concept — a realistic audio experience that authentically reproduces the sound from musician's voices and instruments in an excellent, broad soundstage.

To produce such a high standard of sound, Pioneer's audio engineers employed Pioneer's signature 'Takumi' craftsmanship approach, leveraging innovations from the edge of acoustics science and combining them with Pioneer's dedication to ultimate sound quality. Taking inspiration from the company's best award-winning speaker models in Japan, Pioneer's engineers rigorously tested over 200 different combinations of materials, speaker shapes, and setups — all to create an ideal design that delivers a new 'Pioneer Flagship Sound'.

The TS-VR170C's tweeter was designed with a 25mm 'Dual Arc Ring' aluminum diaphragm to reproduce a wide range of high frequencies, up to 65kHz. This uniquely designed diaphragm works in concert with the tweeter's voice coil, aluminum equalizer, and a powerful neodymium magnet to minimize distortion and ensure true-to-life accuracy, producing crystal-clear expressive high notes that make voices and musical instruments sound absolutely outstanding. A redesigned, adjustable tweeter housing also gives drivers several flexible installation options.

The TS-VR170C's woofer was designed with a dual-layer carbon fiber cone, supported by a high-performance, space-efficient square wire voice coil, a neodymium magnet and strong aluminum die-cast basket. This setup accurately reproduces low-to-mid frequencies, free from distortion — faithfully reproducing sound from drums, bass, and strings. To ensure a uniform reproduction of sound across frequencies, Pioneer created a special crossover network for the TS-VR170C that uses thicker coils, premium-grade film capacitors, and gold-plated terminals. This crossover also features a tweeter attenuator and support for bi-amp connections, giving listeners the freedom to tweak the overall sound balance to their specific tastes.

TS-V170C AND TS-J170C — TAKING PIONEER'S 'OPEN & SMOOTH' CONCEPT ABOVE AND BEYOND

Designed in Japan, the TS-V170C takes inspiration from Pioneer's world-renowned Z-Series speakers and elevates the 'Open & Smooth' sound concept with a new design. The TS-V170C's aluminum tweeter diaphragm, Harmonized Synthetic Diaphragm Optimum Method (HSDOM) created via computer analysis, provides a well-tuned, wide frequency response of up to 64kHz. The speaker's woofer, designed with a dual-layer Aramid Fiber cone, high-strength center cap, large strontium magnet, and aluminum diecast basket accurately reproduces low-and-midrange frequencies. With a redesigned crossover, the TS-V170C delivers a premium sound signature with open, smooth, and detailed soundstage, creating an incredibly immersive Hi-Res audio experience.

The TS-J170C also reimagines the 'Open & Smooth' concept, using a mix of tried-and-tested designs and innovative technologies to bring dynamic, 'live' sound to drivers everywhere. While the TS-J170's poly-imide balanced dome tweeter design produces a clear high-frequency response of up to 58kHz, the woofer's new Injection Molding Carbonized Cone (IMCC) cone and high efficiency square wire voice coil work together with a redesigned crossover to create strong, dynamic, and immersive low-to-mid frequencies — transforming the in-car listening experience into a live studio performance.

EASY, HASSLE-FREE INSTALLATION WITH MULTI-FIT ADAPTORS AND PIONEER CARSOUNDFIT

To ensure a hassle-free installation experience, Pioneer has bundled the TS-V170C and TS-J170C with multi-fit adapters, multi-fit connectors, and installation accessories for tweeters. These adapter kits feature a variety of mounting options and connectors that fit a wide variety of Asian, American and Continental cars, giving drivers everywhere the option to install these speakers themselves.

Drivers looking for more information on fitment and guidance on speaker choice can use Pioneer's CarSoundFit app, which simulates Pioneer speakers' sound quality versus factory-fitted setups. CarSoundFit is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for most countries today.

DMH-A4450BT — SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY WITH APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Also launching today is Pioneer's new 2-DIN DMH-A4450BT multimedia receiver. The DMH-A4450BT sports a luxurious 6.8-inch capacitive display and supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — offering drivers a flagship-level Car Connected Experience at a very competitive price.

This receiver also supports Mirroring for Android™ (available through the optional Autolink app), support for FLAC and Full-HD Video playback, and sports a Bass Boost feature which offers drivers three selectable levels (2, 4, 6 dB) of amplified bass. The DMH-A4450BT is the flagship product of the 2021 A-Series multimedia receivers, set to be made available from May 2021.

2021 Hi-Res Special Edition Speakers



Speaker Model TS-VR170C

Flagship Special Edition TS-V170C

High Fidelity Special Edition TS-J170C

High Performance Special Edition Max Power 300W 280W 260W Nominal power 100W 60W 45W Sensitivity (1W/1m) 90 dB 91 dB Frequency Response

(-20dB) 31 Hz to 65,000 Hz 33 Hz to 64,000 Hz 30 Hz to 58,000 Hz Nominal Impedance 4 ohm Tweeter 25mm Dual Arc Ring Aluminum Diaphragm 29mm HSDOM Aluminum

Diaphragm 29mm PI(poly-imide) Balanced

Dome Diaphragm Woofer 17cm with Dual-layer Carbon Fiber Cone

Neodymium Magnet 17cm with Dual-layer Aramid Fiber Cone

Strontium Magnet 17cm with Injection Molding Carbonized Cone (IMCC) Cone

Strontium Magnet Crossover Network 153 x 103 x 37mm

Bi-amp Connection Support

Tweeter Attenuator

Gold Plated Terminals 106 x 75 x 32mm

Tweeter Attenuator

Gold Plated Terminals 75 x 48 x 26mm

Tweeter Attenuator Multi-fit Adaptor

✓ ✓

2021 A-Series Multimedia Receiver

Model DMH-A4450BT Connected Features Apple CarPlay™ (Wired)

Android Auto™ (Wired)

Mirroring for Android™ Size 2-DIN Screen 6.8-inch Capacitive Power 50W x 4 Outputs 3 X RCA (2V) Connectivity 1 X Rear 1 x Rear AUX In

1 x Video Output

1 x Rear View Camera Input

Bluetooth Audio Features Bass Boost

13-Band Graphic Equalizer Interface Customization Buttons - 5 Colors

Screen – 1 Color

These new products will be available at Pioneer's authorized dealers from May 2021. As actual product availability varies by country, please contact your local Pioneer office for more information.

High-res product images can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1B5MavsKmcUKP-dnGTnMEsE9PFsVic4t_?usp=sharing

For more updates on these products, please visit the Pioneer Car Entertainment Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PioneerCarEntertainment/.

Additional notes:

i. Never use your Pioneer system while driving if doing so will compromise your safety. Always observe safe driving rules. In some countries, operating certain devices while driving may be illegal. Where such regulations apply, they must be obeyed.

ii. Product specifications and features may vary by region and users' environment. For more information, contact your local Pioneer authorized dealer.

iii. The measurement of frequency response is taken at -20dB.

iv. Apple CarPlay over a wired USB connection requires an iPhone 5 or later running iOS 7.1 or higher, and a Lightning to USB cable. For availability in your country, please visit http://www.apple.com/ios/carplay.

v. Android Auto requires an Android device running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher with a data plan. Availability of Android Auto may vary depending upon your country and phone model. Please visit http://www.android.com/auto for more information.

vi. Bluetooth® functionality requires a compatible Bluetooth-enabled device. Features may not be supported by all compatible Bluetooth-enabled devices or may be limited in certain devices or by certain wireless carriers.

vii. Pioneer does not guarantee compatibility with all USB mass storage devices and assumes no responsibilities for any loss of data on media players, smartphones, or other devices while using the receiver.

viii. The content and functionality of the supported smartphone applications are the responsibility of the App providers.

All other brands, product names, or logos may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre (PAC) Pte. Ltd.

The regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992, Pioneer's core business is in car audio visual. Pioneer aims to be a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier to leading car brands, providing comprehensive infotainment solutions for in-car, by developing next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. For more information, please visit www.pioneer.com.sg.

SOURCE Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre